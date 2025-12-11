South Africa
    Machine celebrates major wins at the 2025 Pendoring Awards for Spotify

    Machine is proud to announce a standout performance at the 2025 Pendoring Awards, securing multiple wins across Film, Radio, OOH and Craft categories for Spotify’s ‘Khuphuka Nathi’ campaign. With nine conversions from our shortlisted entries, this year marks one of Machine’s strongest Pendoring results to date and reinforces it’s position as an agency that can make global brands locally relevant, and committed to championing South Africa’s creative identity.
    Issued by Machine_
    11 Dec 2025
    11 Dec 2025
    Machine celebrates major wins at the 2025 Pendoring Awards for Spotify

    The winning campaign was a love letter to Zulu music and culture, and an open invitation for all listeners – regardless of cultural background – to celebrate the various music genres influenced by Zulu music. Zulu people form South Africa’s largest demographic and language group, with a musical heritage that spans Maskandi, Gospel, Gqom, Hip Hop, and Afro-pop. Yet, despite Spotify’s national growth, adoption in KwaZulu-Natal lagged behind. ‘Khuphuka Nathi’ bridged that gap by inviting Zulu listeners – and those who love Zulu genres everywhere – to discover themselves within Spotify’s catalogue. The work stands as proof that locally rooted stories, when told with world-class craft, resonate universally.

    The work took home wins across:

    Craft Gold

    • Film Crafts – Direction
    • Film Crafts – Cinematography
    • Film Crafts – Editing
    • Film Crafts – Original Music a Sound Design
    • Film Crafts – Performance

    Silver

    • Online Film Commercials
    • Outdoor Media

    Craft

    • Film Crafts – Writing
    • Radio and Audio Crafts – Performance

    Reflecting on the achievement, Jabulani Sigege, group executive creative director at Machine, says: “These wins aren’t just trophies – they’re a celebration of culture, language, and identity. ‘Khuphuka Nathi’ proves that when we honour local stories with world-class craft, the work becomes globally resonant. Pendoring recognises the best of South African creativity, and we’re proud that our work stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the continent’s finest."

    “We wanted to create a piece that doesn’t just portray Zulu culture, but pulses with it,’ adds film director at Patriot, Sam Coleman. ‘Winning across so many craft categories affirms what we felt while making it – the rhythm, the emotion, the storytelling… it’s universal in feeling, but proudly South African in soul.”

    Spotify Africa, Sithabile ‘Star’ Kachisa, head of marketing, says: “Our vision is to elevate African creators and amplify the richness of local genres. ‘Khuphuka Nathi’ embodies that commitment. Seeing it win across OOH, Radio, Film and Craft categories is not only a win for us and Machine – it’s a win for Zulu culture and South African music. It proves that when we tell our stories boldly, the world listens.”

    Machine’s Pendoring success reinforces the agency’s belief that creativity, rooted in local truths, is the most powerful way for brands to show up with relevance and resonance.

    More about Machine_

    Want to find out more about Machine’s award-winning work? Then click here to see what else Machine has been up to.

    Want to get in touch? You can find Machine’s contact details here. And send an email to: az.oc.enihcamsisiht@olleh. Also keep up-to-date with all of Machine’s news by following on LinkedIn.

    Machine_
    Machine_ is a creative solutions agency represented across Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban, and is home to over 75 adventurous minds.
