Machine celebrates major wins at the 2025 Pendoring Awards for Spotify

The winning campaign was a love letter to Zulu music and culture, and an open invitation for all listeners – regardless of cultural background – to celebrate the various music genres influenced by Zulu music. Zulu people form South Africa’s largest demographic and language group, with a musical heritage that spans Maskandi, Gospel, Gqom, Hip Hop, and Afro-pop. Yet, despite Spotify’s national growth, adoption in KwaZulu-Natal lagged behind. ‘Khuphuka Nathi’ bridged that gap by inviting Zulu listeners – and those who love Zulu genres everywhere – to discover themselves within Spotify’s catalogue. The work stands as proof that locally rooted stories, when told with world-class craft, resonate universally.

The work took home wins across:

Craft Gold

Film Crafts – Direction



Film Crafts – Cinematography



Film Crafts – Editing



Film Crafts – Original Music a Sound Design



Film Crafts – Performance

Silver

Online Film Commercials



Outdoor Media

Craft

Film Crafts – Writing



Radio and Audio Crafts – Performance

Reflecting on the achievement, Jabulani Sigege, group executive creative director at Machine, says: “These wins aren’t just trophies – they’re a celebration of culture, language, and identity. ‘Khuphuka Nathi’ proves that when we honour local stories with world-class craft, the work becomes globally resonant. Pendoring recognises the best of South African creativity, and we’re proud that our work stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the continent’s finest."

“We wanted to create a piece that doesn’t just portray Zulu culture, but pulses with it,’ adds film director at Patriot, Sam Coleman. ‘Winning across so many craft categories affirms what we felt while making it – the rhythm, the emotion, the storytelling… it’s universal in feeling, but proudly South African in soul.”

Spotify Africa, Sithabile ‘Star’ Kachisa, head of marketing, says: “Our vision is to elevate African creators and amplify the richness of local genres. ‘Khuphuka Nathi’ embodies that commitment. Seeing it win across OOH, Radio, Film and Craft categories is not only a win for us and Machine – it’s a win for Zulu culture and South African music. It proves that when we tell our stories boldly, the world listens.”

Machine’s Pendoring success reinforces the agency’s belief that creativity, rooted in local truths, is the most powerful way for brands to show up with relevance and resonance.

