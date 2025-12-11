South Africa
    MotionAds, BackaBuddy launch Good News Drop

    Out of home compaby MotionAds has partnered with crowdfunding platform BackaBuddy to launch the Good News Drop, a seasonal campaign aimed at supporting delivery drivers facing financial strain over the festive period.
    11 Dec 2025
    Donations

    As part of the activation, 80 delivery bikes in Cape Town are being transformed into a mobile good-news network, distributing 20, 000 flyers throughout the city. Each flyer carries a QR code linking to daily stories of generosity, a short “hoperscope” uplift, and simple ways for the public to donate or start a fundraising campaign.

    The two organisations have introduced the Heroes Fund, a dedicated pool that helps MotionAds drivers cover urgent needs such as medical expenses, school fees, and essential living costs. The fund is designed to provide a safety net for drivers who often work through peak-season pressure while carrying the demands of everyday life.

    People behind the ads

    The Good News Drop forms part of BackaBuddy’s national upliftment campaign highlighting community-focused stories across South Africa. In 2025, BackaBuddy adopted a 0% platform-fee model, ensuring that all donations go directly to beneficiaries.

    MotionAds says the partnership shifts attention from campaigns to the people behind them, acknowledging the crucial role drivers play in keeping the delivery network moving throughout the year.

    Donations to the Heroes Fund support drivers and their families during challenging periods, with MotionAds positioning the initiative as part of its broader commitment to meaningful, people-centred impact.

