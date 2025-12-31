Joburg's fireworks rules for a responsible New Year celebration

Johannesburg residents planning to welcome the New Year with fireworks have been urged to follow strict municipal guidelines aimed at preventing injuries, fires and distress to animals.

City Emergency Management Services has confirmed that the use of fireworks is only permitted during limited time periods over the New Year celebrations. On New Year’s Eve, fireworks may be set off from 11pm until 1am, while a shorter window is allowed on New Year’s Day, between 7pm and 10pm.

Authorities have reiterated that fireworks are prohibited in several high-risk areas. These include locations within 500 metres of petrol stations or facilities that store explosives, as well as along major roads and public thoroughfares. The restrictions are intended to reduce the risk of accidents, fires and damage to infrastructure.

Residents have also been reminded to be mindful of animals, as fireworks should not be discharged in areas where pets or livestock are present. Loud explosions are known to cause severe distress to animals and can lead to injuries or animals fleeing their homes.

Parents and caregivers are urged to ensure children are closely supervised at all times when fireworks are in use, as injuries during festive periods remain a concern for emergency services.

City officials have warned that anyone found using fireworks outside the permitted times or in restricted areas could face penalties. Members of the public are encouraged to report illegal or unsafe fireworks activity to emergency services.

The city has called on residents to celebrate responsibly and consider the safety and wellbeing of others as Johannesburg ushers in the New Year.