South Africa
Legal Tax Law
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Capital LegacyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Nigeria to implement new tax laws from January 1 despite calls for delay, Tinubu says

    Nigeria will enforce sweeping new tax laws from 1 January, President Bola Tinubu said on Tuesday, dismissing criticism over discrepancies between the gazetted text and the version passed by lawmakers.
    By Camillus Eboh
    31 Dec 2025
    31 Dec 2025
    Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu speaks in Brasilia, Brazil, August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo.
    Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu speaks in Brasilia, Brazil, August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo.

    After ending costly subsidies and twice devaluing the naira currency in his first year in office in 2023, Tinubu shifted focus to overhauling Nigeria's tax system to boost revenue and efficiency. He urged support for the reforms, calling them a "once-in-a-generation" fiscal reset.

    The rollout is mired in controversy after opposition lawmakers alleged the gazetted laws contain unauthorized insertions never approved by parliament, raising concerns among the opposition and analysts over potential constitutional breaches.

    Tinubu said there was nothing to justify halting the process.

    "Our administration is aware of the public discourse surrounding alleged changes to some provisions of the recently enacted tax laws. No substantial issue has been established that warrants a disruption of the reform process," the president said in a statement.

    Opposition lawmakers say the insertions hand tax authorities sweeping powers, from seizing assets without court orders to upfront deposits before disputes can be heard.

    Tinubu urged businesses and citizens to back the implementation phase, describing it as "firmly in the delivery stage."

    He pledged to uphold due process and vowed to work with lawmakers to address concerns without delay.

    Read more: nigeria, president, tax law, gazetted, Bola Tinubu, Camillus Eboh
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz