How The Hyding is elevating luxury holistic wellness in South Africa

The Hyding in the wealthy suburb of Hyde Park in Sandton is more than a wellness spa. Founder Nicole van Coller and general manager Cheryl Hengst have curated a collective of medical and wellness experts — from clinical psychology and chiropractic care to advanced skincare and nutrition — fostering an ecosystem focused on preventative care and sustained well-being.

Drawing inspiration from Japanese wellness philosophies and wabi-sabi, The Hyding's design incorporates natural materials, calm textures, and nature's perfect imperfections. Image supplied.

A space for healing and restoration

Less concerned with pampering and more focused on personalised treatment, it's centred on the individual’s health, healing, and long-term vitality.

“Every treatment, facility, and service has been selected with intention," they tell Bizcommunity.

The pair's approach was spurred on by a clear shift in South Africa’s luxury wellness sector over the last decade.

“One of the most notable shifts has been a clearer separation between beauty and wellness services, with businesses becoming more intentional about their area of focus rather than trying to do everything,” they say.

“We have also seen a meaningful move away from mall-based and commercial settings towards more natural, secluded environments — spaces that are genuinely conducive to healing and restoration.”

The Hyding places the environment at the centre of well-being.

Drawing inspiration from Japanese wellness philosophies and wabi-sabi, its design incorporates natural materials, calm textures, and nature's perfectly imperfect beauty.

A true niche

Van Coller and Hengst believe the evolution of South African luxury wellness has been slower than one might expect.

“There remains significant room for innovation in what is actually offered to guests, which is precisely the gap we set out to address at The Hyding,” says the duo.

While South Africa leads luxury wellness tourism in Africa, Van Coller and Hengst say the local market is saturated.

“The term ‘wellness' is used loosely by many businesses that offer little in the way of genuine, lasting healing — and consumers are becoming increasingly discerning as a result,” they say.

For this duo, authenticity is key.

“Business owners who resist the temptation to chase short-lived trends and instead invest in finding a true niche — one rooted in real, holistic outcomes — will be the ones who endure.

“The market does not need more wellness-branded businesses. It needs fewer, better ones that actually deliver on the promise,” they say in conclusion.