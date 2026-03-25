South Africa
Education Higher Education
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

BataAfdaTutor DoctorGordon Institute of Business ScienceSACAPWaterfall School of BusinessThink Digital AcademySifiso Learning GroupVarsity VibeASUSCyril Ramaphosa FoundationNorth-West University (NWU)University of PretoriaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Higher Education, Google to sign AI and digital skills agreement

    The Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) is set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Google aimed at advancing digital skills development and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in South Africa’s education sector.
    25 Mar 2026
    25 Mar 2026
    Image source: Marcel de Grijs –
    Image source: Marcel de Grijs – 123RF.com

    The signing ceremony will take place at Google’s Johannesburg offices in Bryanston on Monday, 30 March 2026, and will be facilitated by Higher Education and Training Deputy Minister, Dr Mimmy Gondwe.

    The landmark agreement is expected to advance digital skills, integrate AI into higher education institutions, and support workforce development in South Africa.

    This marks the fourth successful public-private partnership for student and youth skills development concluded by the Deputy Minister.

    Access to training

    According to the department, the MoU will prioritise access to training initiatives, including 5,000 Google Career Certificate scholarships in fields such as AI Essentials, Cybersecurity and Data Analytics, among others.

    The scholarships will target students, educators, and IT staff in selected public universities, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), and Community Education and Training (CET) colleges, with a particular focus on rural and township communities.

    “Google will offer AI training for educators through programmes like Generative AI for Educators and collaborate on a train-the-trainer model to enable broader skills dissemination,” the department explained.

    The partnership will also focus on curriculum development, with Google facilitating access to AI and technology curricula, co-creating localised content, and supporting integration at institutional level.

    Tech support

    In addition, the agreement includes technology support measures such as deploying ChromeOS Flex to revitalise existing hardware, providing strategic hardware advisory services, and strengthening institutional IT capacity through advanced training.

    The MoU further provides for collaboration on policy and governance, including the sharing of expertise on AI policy development and access to relevant Google AI tools for public institutions.

    The signing ceremony will be led by the Deputy Minister and attended by students, departmental officials, and senior Google executives. The event will also feature demonstrations of Google’s AI programmes.

    Read more: skills development, MOU, Google, digital skills, Department of Higher Education, AI skills, AI skills training
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz