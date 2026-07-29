Vodacom, UJ, and AWS join forces to develop industry-ready AI graduates

In an effort to bridge the divide between higher education and real-world requirements, Vodacom, the University of Johannesburg (UJ) and Amazon Web Services on Friday, 24 July, announced they have formed a strategic alliance focused on developing highly skilled, employment-ready specialists in artificial intelligence and data science.

Supplied image: Leadership from UJ, Vodacom, AWS and the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) at the official launch event.

Through the collaboration between Vodacom's AI Lab and UJ's Centre for Applied Data Science, the cohort will bridge the gap between academic learning and evolving industry needs by advancing AI innovation, developing future-ready skills, and creating practical solutions that deliver value for both industry and society.

More than a traditional academic initiative, the collaboration is designed to equip students with the skills, experience, and industry exposure needed to solve real business problems from day one. Through co-designed programmes, industry mentorship, and employment opportunities, Vodacom and UJ aim to build a sustainable pipeline of AI talent equipped for South Africa's/Africa’s digital transformation.

Shameel Joosub, Vodacom Group CEO says that through this initiative, "we are creating a direct pathway from university research to industry impact, where students work on real Vodacom challenges and emerge ready to lead. It is about developing the next generation of AI professionals who can drive our business forward and help shape Africa’s digital future."

Co-developed qualifications, real world experience

The collaboration includes short-term learning programmes, postgraduate diplomas, and dedicated master's and PhD research streams, all co-developed by Vodacom and UJ. Vodacom leaders will work alongside UJ academics to identify emerging skills gaps, keeping curricula current as AI technology evolves. This ensures that what students learn reflects the real challenges and opportunities they will encounter in industry.

The real difference, however, is the hands-on work. Master’s and PhD students are not just studying AI, they are working on live Vodacom projects alongside industry specialists. This means their research translates into actual business solutions rather than staying theoretical. Through this engagement, exceptional talent may be considered for future opportunities within Vodacom’s Big Data and AI team, giving them the practical experience that makes them immediately valuable to employers.

"Academic excellence thrives when it is grounded in real-world industry challenges," says Professor Tankiso Moloi, executive dean, College of Business and Economics, UJ. "Our students are not just learning theory, they are solving problems that matter to South Africa and the continent. That is the kind of impact we want our graduates to have."

AWS access

AWS plays a core role in enabling collaboration by providing students and researchers with access to world-class cloud, data, and AI technologies used by companies globally to support their research and development efforts.

Through access to advanced tools, platforms, and computing resources, students can experiment, build, and test AI solutions in real-world environments, accelerating innovation and enhancing the practical impact of their work.

This exposure not only strengthens research outcomes but also equips students with experience using the technologies that are shaping the future of AI and data science globally.