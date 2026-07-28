South Africa’s most valuable brands add $14bn to their value, as MTN reclaims the no.1 spot

Financial and telecom brands dominate the 2026 Kantar BrandZ Top 30, connecting the country in meaningful ways; WeBuyCars makes its debut after revolutionising the used car market

South Africa’s top brands have increased their value by a remarkable 47% since 2024, according to Kantar, the world's leading data, analytics and AI business. Revealed today in the latest report, the BrandZ Top 30 Most Valuable South African Brands are worth a collective $43.8bn, with 23 brands increasing their value, 21 by more than 10%.

The race for the top is extremely close, with less than $1bn separating the four leading brands. Telecom brand MTN (+124%; $5.3bn) returns to the No.1 position, which it last occupied in 2022. It has successfully executed its Ambition 2025 strategy, with the overarching goal of ‘leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress’, focusing on fintech, connectivity, and digital inclusion. By the end of 2025, service revenue had risen by over 20%, while its customer base exceeded 300 million.

The Telecom Providers and Financial Services categories dominate the ranking, with 14 brands that together account for almost three-quarters of the total value. Brands from these sectors are adding value rapidly, filling all Top 5 Highest Riser spots this year: Capitec Bank (No.5; +158%; $3.3bn), OUTsurance (No.16; +132%, $0.8bn), MTN, Discovery (No.6; +88%; $2.0bn) and Vodacom (No.4; +79%; $4.4bn). These categories are a necessary part of everyone’s lives, but their brands never take this for granted. They constantly find new ways to connect the country, and the communities and consumers within it.

Capitec has built its success on a simple promise: delivering accessible banking and clear value to South Africans. Widely recognised for its innovative approach, the brand pioneered digital banking services well ahead of many competitors, while its commitment to serving underserved communities has earned exceptional levels of trust. The result is a powerful combination of relevance, value and loyalty, with nearly half of all South Africans now banking with Capitec.

One new name has made its Top 30 debut: WeBuyCars (No.24; $0.5bn). Seizing an opportunity to transform South Africa’s fragmented used car market, it uses an AI-driven model to make it easy to buy and sell preowned vehicles. The brand signalled its potential in 2025 with exceptional scores in Future Power, as well as Meaning, Difference and Salience, giving it excellent prospects for continued growth.

Kantar BrandZ Top 30 Most Valuable South African Brands 2026

2026 Rank Brand Category Brand value 2026 (US$M) 2 year change (%) 1 MTN Telecom Providers 5 345 124% 2 Standard Bank Financial Services 4 724 54% 3 First National Bank Financial Services 4 461 45% 4 Vodacom Telecom Providers 4 399 79% 5 Capitec Bank Financial Services 3 290 158% 6 Discovery Financial Services 1 996 88% 7 Nando's Fast Food 1 816 0% 8 Castle Alcohol 1 787 -10% 9 Absa Financial Services 1 757 36% 10 Sanlam Financial Services 1 173 68% 11 Shoprite Retail 1 061 21% 12 Woolworths Retail 1 025 12% 13 Nedbank Financial Services 981 30% 14 Investec Financial Services 812 -12% 15 Checkers Retail 806 39% 16 OUTsurance Financial Services 795 132% 17 DStv Media and Entertainment 668 N/A 18 Flying Fish Alcohol 668 8% 19 Clicks Retail 651 38% 20 Old Mutual Financial Services 648 33% 21 Liberty Financial Services 567 57% 22 Brutal Fruit Alcohol 557 16% 23 Sasol Energy 552 46% 24 WeBuyCars Retail 530 N/A 25 Dis-Chem Pharmacies Retail 492 N/A 26 Takealot Retail 487 47% 27 Savanna Alcohol 469 -14% 28 Mr Price Retail 465 29% 29 Pick n Pay Retail 435 17% 30 Santam Financial Services 393 N/A

Download the full report: https://www.kantar.com/campaigns/brandz/south-africa

The nine Retail brands in the ranking contribute 14% of its total value. With a brand value of $1bn, much-loved Woolworths (No.12; +12%) has rejoined South Africa’s ‘billionaires’ club’. Its unique qualities - which include excellent products, a distinct look and feel, and a high level of service - give it a powerful difference. While its prices are higher than other retailers, consumers believe it delivers exceptional value.

The ranking’s four Alcohol brands are responsible for 8% of the total value. While alcohol consumption in South Africa is flat, Flying Fish (No.18; +8%; $0.7bn) and Brutal Fruit (No.22, +16%, $0.6bn) have both found growth, offering relevance, flexibility and affordability. Brutal Fruit has successfully integrated itself into modern culture, with its Pink Table Ritual that invites women to connect for a moment of indulgence.

Brands that build stronger connections grow faster

The Top 30 South African brands excel in Meaningful Difference - delivering products, services and ideas that both meet functional needs and create an emotional connection. Three quarters (74%) are perceived by consumers to be highly Meaningfully Different, and these have grown twice as fast as the rest.

One of South Africa’s oldest banks, First National Bank (FNB) (No.3; +45%; $4.5bn) is the most Meaningfully Different brand in the Top 30, and the most trusted in its category. In 2022 it adopted a new initiative - ‘Reimagining Help’ - which involved a pivot from product-led to advice-led banking, humanising its services. Initiatives included personalisation and expansion of its ecosystem.

Stacy Saggers, chief commercial officer, Kantar South Africa, has this to say: “South Africa’s most valuable brands show that growth comes from staying ahead of change. They have built strong foundations by investing in brand equity, and are now maintaining momentum by delivering value, creating emotional connections, and staying culturally relevant. As consumers remain cost-conscious, protecting Pricing Power and identifying new growth opportunities, both locally and internationally, will be critical.”

Special Awards

Kantar also recognised three brands for exceptional performance on key drivers of brand value. First National Bank (FNB) was named South Africa’s ‘Most Meaningfully Different Brand’, reflecting its ability to meet customer needs in ways that set it apart from competitors. Flying Fish received the award for ‘Most Future Power’, highlighting its strong potential for future growth, while Woolworths was recognised for ‘Most Pricing Power’, demonstrating its ability to command a premium through strong consumer perceptions of value.

More trends from the 2026 Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable South African Brands report include:

South Africa’s reputation as home to great banking brands has been reinforced: the 12 Financial Services brands in the ranking contribute 49% of its total value. Capitec and FNB also made Kantar BrandZ’s ‘Banks with Momentum’ list, at No.2 and No.15 respectively. This list showcases the world’s 50 retail banking brands most likely to grow market share in the next year.



the 12 Financial Services brands in the ranking contribute 49% of its total value. Capitec and FNB also made Kantar BrandZ’s ‘Banks with Momentum’ list, at No.2 and No.15 respectively. This list showcases the world’s 50 retail banking brands most likely to grow market share in the next year. The Top 10 most valuable South African brands outperform the rest of the Top 30 on Future Power , a key predictor of a brand’s ability to grow and create value in the years ahead.



, a key predictor of a brand’s ability to grow and create value in the years ahead. Pricing Power is a key advantage in South Africa’s cost-conscious market , driven by Meaningful Difference. While only 28% of South African brands are seen as worth paying more for, this rises to 63% among the country’s most valuable brands. Retail and Financial Services brands lead the way, demonstrating their ability to justify a premium through superior value.



, driven by Meaningful Difference. While only 28% of South African brands are seen as worth paying more for, this rises to 63% among the country’s most valuable brands. Retail and Financial Services brands lead the way, demonstrating their ability to justify a premium through superior value. ‘Treatonomics’ gives consumers little moments of indulgence . South Africans feel financially constrained but are looking for ways to bring little luxuries into their daily lives. Brands need to pay close attention to trends and be ready to meet consumers in those moments.



. South Africans feel financially constrained but are looking for ways to bring little luxuries into their daily lives. Brands need to pay close attention to trends and be ready to meet consumers in those moments. Two brands have re-joined the ranking in 2026. Dis-Chem Pharmacies (No.25; $0.5bn) opened 20 new stores in 2025, and launched its Arch Health Hub in Johannesburg, which features an innovative T-shaped design. Insurer Santam (No.30; $0.4bn) has increased its footprint and became the first African insurer to migrate its entire core platform to the cloud.

The 2026 Kantar BrandZ Top 30 Most Valuable South African Brands ranking, full report and in-depth analysis are now available at: www.kantar.com/campaigns/brandz/south-africa

For category-level competitive insights, Kantar’s free BrandSnapshot tool, powered by BrandZ, offers at-a-glance intelligence on 15,000 brands worldwide. Explore it here.

About Kantar BrandZ: Kantar BrandZ is the global currency when assessing brand value, quantifying the contribution of brands to business’ financial performance. Kantar’s annual global and local brand valuation rankings combine rigorously analysed financial data, with extensive brand equity research. Since 1998, BrandZ has shared brand-building insights with business leaders based on interviews with 4.6 million consumers, for 22,392 brands in 54 markets. Discover more about Kantar BrandZ here.

The Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable South African Brands is the most definitive and robust ranking available. The ranking is based on interviews with more than 49,313 respondents, on 896 brands across 57 categories. Brands must meet one of the following criteria:

The brand must have originated in South Africa and be owned by an enterprise listed on the JSE, or a credible stock exchange.



For private brands originating in South Africa, their complete financial statements must be available in the public domain.





