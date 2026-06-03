On paper, South Africa has some of the strongest constitutional protections for LGBTQIA+ people in the world. Yet lived experience tells a far more complicated story around physical wellbeing, mental health and safety. Here’s what respondents to the 2026 Kantar-Diva-Curve report told us…

Inequality is not new in South Africa. But for LGBTQIA+ women and those who identify as non‑binary, these experiences are layered and more complex. Safety is a fundamental human right, yet for women in South Africa, daily life is shaped by the realities of gender‑based violence and femicide. For LGBTQIA+ women and some non‑binary people, these risks are compounded by identity‑based violence, including so‑called “corrective” rape. The scale of this crisis was formally acknowledged in late 2025, when gender‑based violence was declared a national disaster by South Africa’s president.

And yet, many respondents say they feel safest at home and when accessing mental or physical healthcare, with 71% saying they have found a provider they trust. Even here, however, trust does not always translate into being heard or fully understood. Here is more on what we found…

Being ‘othered’ by society, professionals and the system

A defining feature of South African respondents’ experiences is the feeling of being “othered”, not only in society at large, but within spaces meant to offer care and support.

LGBTQIA+ women and non-binary people describe entering healthcare environments already on alert. Experiences range from being stared at or misgendered to being asked invasive questions or treated as a problem rather than a patient. Even when these moments are subtle, their impact is cumulative. And in some cases, respondents report outright refusal of care, leaving lasting emotional distress.

The message these encounters send is clear: acceptance is conditional. As a result, many adapt by correcting care providers less, staying quiet, or concealing parts of who they are to avoid further scrutiny. What should be routine healthcare visits become moments of risk calculation.

This pattern extends beyond healthcare into public and professional spaces, reinforcing a sense that belonging is situational rather than assured. Against this backdrop, respondents are clear that inclusive care is not about special treatment; it’s about not being treated differently. Getting it right, they say, is often simple: ask for and use correct pronouns and chosen names, even if they differ from legal records. Don’t make assumptions about a patient’s gender or sexual orientation based on their appearance, voice, or presence of a partner.

There is cautious optimism that younger generations are more open and accepting of different identities and ways of living. But progress cannot rely on patience alone. As this study shows, South African LGBTQIA+ women want healthcare providers to take the time to listen and communicate respectfully and recognise them first and foremost as people seeking care. As one respondent put it:

We require health services, not interviews about why we are the way we are.

Financial and structural access barriers amplify stress and delay care

Even when LGBTQIA+ women and non‑binary people are ready to seek care, financial and structural barriers often stand in the way.

Respondents point to long queues, distance to healthcare facilities, limited transport infrastructure and the cost of services as ongoing challenges. For many, lack of medical aid or insurance makes accessing consistent, affirming healthcare difficult.

These barriers do more than delay treatment. When combined with fear of discrimination or dismissal, they amplify stress and discourage follow‑through. Some respondents describe postponing appointments or abandoning care altogether, not because their needs are minor, but because the effort required feels overwhelming.

In this context, access exists on paper, but not always in practice. This structural inequality exacerbates mental health strain, especially for already marginalised communities.

Mental health strain from societal judgement, religion and family rejection

Layered onto these experiences is a deeper emotional burden driven by societal judgement, religious condemnation and, in some cases, family rejection. Respondents speak about growing up or living in environments where their identities are framed as “wrong,” “sinful,” or “embarrassing,” which creates long-term psychological distress. This reported stigma often predates their healthcare encounters, shaping how they experience care and seek support.

Furthermore, when different social identities overlap, discrimination compounds. These intersecting experiences can deepen stigma and create unique barriers for people who are already marginalised.

51% of South African respondents also believe social acceptance of LGBTQIA+ individuals varies based on factors such as race, ethnicity, or socioeconomic status in the country compared to 46% across the five countries we studied. This added layer of complexity was captured by a respondent:

Honestly? It’s the constant undertone of not being taken seriously. As a Black, bigger woman, I walk into a clinic already bracing myself not just for symptoms to be assessed, but for my body to be judged...

When judgement has been a constant presence, vulnerability can feel dangerous, even when mental health support is urgently needed. Silence becomes a form of self‑protection.

How these experiences connect

Taken together, these experiences of being othered, navigating financial and structural barriers, and carrying the weight of judgment and rejection, show how conditional safety operates in everyday life.

LGBTQIA+ women and non‑binary people are often left to manage risk themselves, adapting their behaviour to protect their wellbeing. Over time, these adaptations accumulate. Delayed care, chronic stress and emotional withdrawal compound into a broader health and wellness crisis, one that unfolds quietly, without a single defining moment.

And these experiences are not isolated. They reflect a broader pattern about who is seen, who is heard, and whose needs are designed for.

James Brooks, chief research officer, Kantar, concludes:

LGBTQIA+ women and non-binary people remain underrepresented and overlooked. Their experiences are often shaped by conditional safety, uneven access to care and the need to navigate systems not designed with them in mind. Understanding the experiences of this community is crucial to building a fairer future – when people are invisible in data, they become invisible in decision-making. These findings underline the human cost of this. In healthcare settings, embedding inclusive practices can have a profound impact on how safe people feel and their ability to access the care they need. And for businesses, not only is there a proven business case for inclusion, but companies also have real power to shape social discourse and drive meaningful progress.

What role can brands play in South Africa?

While many of the challenges highlighted in the report relate to healthcare and social systems, brands and the media shape everyday signals of belonging, particularly in South Africa, where social media is both widely used and a frequent site of abuse and exclusion.

The Kantar-DIVA-Curve report shows that for LGBTQIA+ women and non-binary people, representation in advertising, media and public messaging is not simply symbolic. It helps signal whether a space, platform or organisation is likely to feel welcoming or unsafe. In contexts where people already feel the need to self-censor or stay alert, these signals carry real weight.

But the data also makes clear that representation only matters when it is consistent and credible. Performative inclusion or once‑off campaigns quickly lose credibility if they are not backed up by everyday interactions, in customer service, retail environments and online engagement.

For South African brands, the opportunity lies in recognising their broader influence. Brands have reach, cultural relevance and the ability to shape social discourse at scale. When inclusion is shown repeatedly, respectfully and without stereotype, it can help normalise difference, challenge stigma and contribute to shifts in what feels socially acceptable. Over time, those cultural signals can support and accelerate systemic change.

A closing reflection

The South African findings in the Kantar‑DIVA‑Curve report do not point to a lack of resilience. They point to the cost of constantly needing it.

Respondents are clear that small acts of inclusion matter. Being listened to. Having pronouns respected. Being treated without judgement. These moments can make an immediate difference. But the data also shows their limits. When safety is conditional, wellbeing is compromised, not through dramatic failures, but through everyday experiences that signal who belongs and who must adapt. Addressing this reality starts with listening to lived experience and recognising that health and mental wellbeing are shaped not only by access, but by how safe life feels in practice.

This report shows that until organisations design inclusion into systems, wellbeing will remain compromised for LGBTQIA+ women and non‑binary people. The call to action must go beyond token gestures of inclusion: lasting progress requires systemic change.

Download the full 2026 Kantar-Diva Report and reach out on how Kantar can guide your company’s brand allyship journey.

Register for our Kantar Pride Month Webinar: From Visibility to Impact – Understanding LGBTQIA+ Lived Realities

Join the conversation, follow us on LinkedIn and X for the latest intelligence for brand growth.