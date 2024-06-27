The Kantar Diva 2025 report reveals what it’s really like being an LGBTQIA+ woman in the workplace

The research explores the lived experience of 2,685 LGBTQIA+ women and non-binary people in South Africa, the UK, US and India, and the headline finding is “One in five LGBTQIA+ women feel unsafe in their own neighbourhoods" – but what does this mean in South Africa, a country where femicide and gender-based violence is among the highest in the world? Because the African ethos of ‘umuntu ngumuntu ngabantu’ emphasises community as central to survival and belonging. But what happens when the very village feels unsafe?

Understanding the true lived experience of the LGBTQIA+ community here involves understanding how the legacy of apartheid-era spatial planning continues to affect Black communities disproportionately, impacting access to healthcare, transport, and infrastructure. For many LGBTQIA+ individuals, safety concerns are intertwined with issues of race and class, putting the foundation of family and community at risk.

Intersectionality in the South African spotlight

That’s where intersectionality comes into the story. Feminist scholar and lawyer Kimberlé Crenshaw introduced the concept of intersectionality to explain how different forms of discrimination such as racism, sexism, and homophobia do not operate separately but overlap, creating unique experiences of oppression.

Intersectionality highlights that people who belong to multiple marginalised groups, such as Black LGBTQIA+ individuals, face multiple barriers that cannot be understood by looking at race, gender, or sexual orientation alone. This framework is essential for understanding how power and privilege shape experiences within LGBTQIA+ communities and why some voices remain underrepresented in discussions about LGBTQIA+ families. Because in South Africa, it’s not often that we separate race from conversations about inclusion and diversity.

This sounds heavy, and indeed it is. But findings from the report are not all gloom and doom.

Safety first: Rainbow parenting through a local work lens

South Africa's Bill of Rights is celebrated for its clear human rights protections, including freedom of expression and association, and the prohibition of unfair discrimination based on sexual orientation. Thankfully, the research finds this is alive and well in the workplace. LGBTQIA+ inclusion in the workplace has made positive strides in South Africa, with more organisations introducing Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) and networks to instill that all-important sense of community when at work – the place where some feel the safest.

There is still work to be done on this front though, given intersectional nuances including parenthood, caregiving responsibilities and gendered expectations are often overlooked, which leads to additional layers of exclusion for LGBTQIA+ women, non-binary people, and parents. Simple fix? Gauge your employees’ interest in forming a new LGBTQIA+ network for parents.

Dr Muneera Mohammed, a leading clinical psychologist with over 30 years’ experience working with marginalised communities and policy advisor for South Africa’s Department of Health shared her perspective on the potential drawbacks for employers that sit on the fence: “Employees notice the silence. If a company doesn’t take a stand, LGBTQIA+ employees may feel unsupported or even unsafe.”

Increasing inclusion in the family, the workplace and beyond

Commenting on the findings, Caroline Frankum, chair, Profiles division and executive sponsor, Pride ERG, Kantar, said: “Promisingly, the research points to familial acceptance of LGBTQIA+ people growing over time. Fewer than two in five respondents told us they would have felt completely comfortable discussing gender identity with their parents or guardians growing up. But now, two thirds think their children would be supported by their extended families if they came out as gay, lesbian or bisexual.”

This has a ripple effect on wider society and business, too. There’s a strong commercial argument for inclusion, with 371 million people identifying as LGBTQIA+ globally, representing $3.9tn in buying power annually. And four out five (78%) LGBTQIA+ people say it’s important that the brands they buy from actively promote diversity and inclusion. Yet in the past year, one third of respondents have felt unrepresented by adverts for products they use, highlighting a lack of visibility and inclusion of the community in brands’ communications.

Frankum concludes: “Millions of LGBTQIA+ women around the world are being let down by their communities, workplaces and businesses, and living their lives in fear. While the community will continue the fight for their rights, it’s not their burden to bear alone. If they don’t feel safe on public transport or in their place of work, then the organisations that run these spaces need to step up to understand these experiences and drive positive change.”

Inspired to help make that change and find out more? Download the full report and reach out on how Kantar can guide your company’s brand allyship journey.

Join the conversation, follow us on LinkedIn and X for our latest insights and tune into FutureProof Mzansi, our marketing podcast to help you grow the brands of tomorrow.

About the authors

Senamile Zungu is commercial lead, South Africa as well as global knowledge manager for the Pride Employee Resource Group (ERG) and Leigh Andrews is global inclusion and diversity (I&D) manager at Kantar. Both are allies and part of the team that created this year’s Kantar Diva report titled ‘Living bold, loving proud: LGBTQIA+ parenthood in a changing world’.

Methodology

The survey was conducted by Kantar, the world’s leading marketing data and analytics company, in partnership with the Diva Charitable Trust and The Curve Foundation, with online interviews of 2,685 LGBTQIA+ women and non-binary people conducted in February and March 2025.

About Kantar

Kantar is the world’s leading marketing data and analytics business and an indispensable brand partner to the world’s top companies. We combine the most meaningful attitudinal and behavioural data with deep expertise and advanced analytics to uncover how people think and act. We help clients understand what has happened and why and how to shape the marketing strategies that shape their future.

About Diva ​Charitable Trust​

Diva is the UK's only charity focussed on LGBTQIA+ women and non-binary people. For over 30 years Diva has been telling powerful stories by and for LGBTQIA+ women and non-binary people. Our goal is to be a stage for talent, a mirror that reflects our community in all its diversity, and a megaphone, amplifying our movement in its work to create a fairer, more just world for all LGBTQIA+ people. Through this work, we believe we can contribute to shaping a world that is better for everyone.​

About The ​Curve Foundation​

Through The Curve Foundation, we bring the Curve archive to life, providing a crucial throughline between past and present conversations. While Curve magazine continues to tell our stories, The Curve Foundation expands that mission through intergenerational programming, community-building, and initiatives that empower the next generation of LGBTQIA+ journalists.



