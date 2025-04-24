BehindtheCampaign: MTN's Today We Make Moves - A return to distinctive telco advertising

Following the country’s transition into a constitutional democracy, the telecommunications industry produced highly creative, engaging and distinctive advertising campaigns. However, some would argue the sector has become somewhat generic as time has passed.

The MTN Today We Make Moves is a series called Cheeseboy,and brings back the creativity that once made telco ads so memorable

MTN seeks to elevate advertising in the industry once more through its authentic, African advertising with its Today We Make Moves brand platform.

Neo Mashigo, chief creative officer at The Up&Up Group says, “Historically, the ads in the sector were creative, engaging and distinctive.”

The Up&Up Group’s integrated agency M&C Saatchi Abel is the marketing services partner across all MTN’s operating companies, while other specialist agencies in the group work with MTN in their areas of expertise.

He explains that at the outset of this campaign, we saw Today We Make Moves as an opportunity to tell authentic stories that reflect MTN’s African DNA, to return to distinctive storytelling that taps into the cultural moment.

The Today We Make Moves campaign launched on 10 March, with the initial phase running to the end of April.

Cheeseboy series

A series called Cheeseboy, which has been well-received, is designed to create work that people ‘feel’ rather than just ‘watch’, bringing back the creativity that once made telco ads so memorable,” says Mashigo.

Cheeseboy, his friend James, and his family take us on a journey that lights up in the viewer the beauty of connections and possibility.

“The campaign acknowledges that progress isn’t just about technology, it’s about the drive one puts into their ambitions every day, powered by the possibilities MTN enables,” says Mashigo.

“Ultimately, by returning telco advertising to the pulse of the zeitgeist, the goal is to enrich creativity and storytelling across the industry.”

Bold, creative, and distinctive storytelling

Masego Motsogi, MD of the M&C Saatchi Abel Johannesburg campus, says, “This work launched just three months into the start of our contract with MTN, which started at the beginning of January.

"It is a brand platform that aims to energise one and all to recognise the potential that exists within them and the opportunity to do so much more when connected through SA’s best network, MTN.”

Robyn Lewis, general manager – Brand and marketing, at MTN, says, it was the bold, creative, and distinctive storytelling that drew them to partner with M&C Saatchi Abel and the wider agency group.

"At MTN, our journey is all about progress – empowering people to live a modern, connected digital life. Our platforms and digital tools help turn ambition into achievement, bringing communities closer to their goals, passions, and potential. Today We Make Moves reflects that mission beautifully."

The Today We Make Moves campaign has been rolled out across multiple channels, including internal communications, television, cinema, static and digital outdoor media, radio, social media and digital platforms.

