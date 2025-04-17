South Africa
HR Employment Equity
    Work, wages and women: The gender divide persists in pay and senior representation

    Issued by Pnet
    8 Aug 2025
    8 Aug 2025
    Despite the progress that South Africa has made towards gender equity, women are still underrepresented in senior leadership roles in corporate South Africa and are often paid less than men doing the same jobs. These insights come ahead of the upcoming release of Pnet’s Women’s Month Job Market Trends Report, which will delve deeper into gender representation in the workplace.
    Work, wages and women: The gender divide persists in pay and senior representation

    Pnet, a leading South African online recruitment platform, draws from five years of employment insights to unpack where progress is happening and where gender disparities remain. The report shows that the gender gap is still a persistent issue in the workplace, reflected in how opportunities, pay and career progression are distributed between women and men.

    “With unequal access to leadership roles, pay disparities for similar work, and occupational segregation, women continue to face systemic barriers that limit their full participation in the job market,” says Anja Bates, head of data at Pnet. “These inequalities don’t just affect individuals; they hold back economic growth and undermine the principle of equal opportunity for all.”

    Women still underrepresented in higher levels of leadership

    Pnet’s data for the past five years shows that women continue to make inroads into middle management. Women have accounted for around 46% of candidates taking up a middle or department management role and men for 52% of these roles (gender data not available for the remaining 3%).

    However, when it comes to candidates taking up a new senior management role, female representation declines to 40% and male representation rises to 57% (data not available for 3%). The gap grows even further among new starters in executive management and director roles, where women account for 37%, men for 61%, and unknown for 2%.

    “These roles often come with greater responsibility, decision-making power, and higher salaries. Access to leadership - and the benefits that come with it - remains unequal,” says Bates. “It is evident that the more senior the role, the less likely it becomes that it will be awarded to a female candidate.”

    The pay gap is still real with some exceptions

    Pnet analysed new job opportunities of female and male candidates over the last 12 months and explored salary differences for females and males for the same job roles. Pnet focused on the largest job market, the province of Gauteng in its analysis. The key findings illustrate that men still command higher salaries than women in most roles:

    RoleYears of experienceSectorPay differential (female + or – relative to male)
    Operations manager10Manufacturing-18%
    Financial manager10Finance-14%
    Administrator10Finance-14%
    Administrator1-2Finance0%
    Sales representative10Manufacturing-14%
    Sales representative10FMCG, Retail & Wholesale        0%
    Marketing Manager10Manufacturing0%
    Accountant10Finance30%

    General Managerial RolesYears of experienceSectorPay differential (female + or – relative to male)
    Manager10FMCG, Retail & Wholesale-27%
    Senior manager10Finance-16%
    Director10Finance-16%

    “The data shows that women not only become more underrepresented as roles become more senior – they also tend to be paid less for experience and seniority than men,” says Bates. “Accountants, where women outearn men, and marketing managers in the manufacturing industry, where they are on even footing, are intriguing exceptions.”

    Female-dominated versus male-dominated jobs and sectors

    Whether due to different preferences, tradition or systemic bias, occupational segregation remains a reality. Traditional ‘pink collar’ jobs, mostly care, administration and customer service roles, are still overwhelmingly held by women. Pnet data from the past five years shows that around eight to nine out of ten of these roles are occupied by women.

    Top 10 Female Job rolesFemale proportion %
    Switchboard / Reception88%
    Skin / Nail / Body Treatments Consultant88%
    Child Care87%
    Secretary84%
    Payroll & Wages82%
    Therapist80%
    Staff Recruitment / Selection78%
    Nursing / Professional Care Giving78%
    Travel Agent78%
    Hairdressing77%

    Conversely, technical, heavy manual and transport-related roles such as plumber, machinist, truck driver and industrial repair technician remain predominantly male. These male-skewed roles reflect ongoing gender imbalances in sectors traditionally viewed as physically demanding or mechanically focused:

    Top 10 Male Job rolesMale proportion %
    Tool / Die Making89%
    Industrial Machinery Installation / Repair88%
    Bus Driver87%
    Truck Driver87%
    Taxi Driver / Chauffeur86%
    Machinist84%
    Vehicle & Mobile Equipment Installation / Repair82%
    Home Appliances Installation / Repair81%
    Metal, Iron, Steel & Rebar Works80%
    Plumber, Pipe & Steam Fitting79%

    Gender equity is key to building a future-fit business

    Bates says: “August is Women’s Month in South Africa, a time to reflect on the progress we’ve made toward gender equality, and the work still ahead. We believe that every job should be a fair opportunity regardless of gender. For companies, this is not just about employment equity or diversity goals. It’s about building a more resilient, innovative business.

    “Companies that prioritise gender diversity see improved financial performance and market reach. It’s clear that we can do more to level the playing field for women through flexible work policies, mentorship and targeted recruitment. A platform like Pnet can help by providing access to a large candidate base that represents South Africa’s rich diversity.”

    *Pnet didn’t analyse every job title, leadership appointment or salary range in the market. Instead, Pnet selected a representative sample of roles where there was sufficient and proportionate employment data for both female and male professionals. This approach gave us a clearer, more balanced view of where gender disparities show up, and where we’re seeing progress.

    Pnet
    Pnet is an online recruitment platform which uses smart-matching technology to connect jobseekers and recruiters, so that people can find meaningful work that matches their skills, and recruiters can find quality talent to drive their business success. As part of global Job Tech giant, The Stepstone Group, Pnet offers end-to-end recruitment solutions.
