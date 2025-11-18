2025 ARC National Master Dairyman Award winners announced

The Agricultural Research Council (ARC) has announced the winners of the 2025 National Master Dairyman Awards, held on Thursday, 13 November, at Lanzerac Estate in Stellenbosch.

Source: Supplied

The annual competition recognises top-performing dairy producers who excel in herd improvement, genetic progress and consistent performance recording.

2025 winners across all categories

• Large-Scale Master Dairyman of the Year: JK Basson Family Trust, Darling, Western Cape

• Medium-Scale Master Dairyman of the Year: Van Niekerk Boerdery BK, Caledon, Western Cape

• Small-Scale Master Dairyman of the Year: Letsolo PT Dairy, Sebokeng, Gauteng

• ARC Correctional Services Master Dairyman of the Year (new category): Goedemoed Correctional Services, Maletswai (Aliwal North), Eastern Cape

• Herd with the Best Somatic Cell Count: Packwood Farm, Knysna, Western Cape – 170,000 cells/ml

• Herd with the Best Intercalving Period: JK Basson Family Trust, Darling, Western Cape – 375 days

An honorary award went to Boy Blanckenberg of Klipheuwel near Durbanville for his long-standing contribution to the dairy sector.

The ceremony also included highlights from the 2025 International Dairy Federation (IDF) World Dairy Summit in Santiago, Chile.

Christine Leighton, project manager at Milk South Africa, shared global insights on succession planning, rising input costs, labour shortages and developments in robotic milking.

Sector partnerships and industry support

ARC President and CEO Dr Litha Magingxa, along with ARC Chairperson Joyene Isaacs, congratulated the winners and reiterated the ARC’s role in supporting a resilient, innovative and future-focused dairy industry.

The event was hosted by Agri-Expo on behalf of the Arc’s National Milk Recording and Improvement Scheme, supported by partners including the Department of Agriculture, Nedbank, Nova Feeds, Afgri, Semex South Africa, Dairy Management Consulting, Meadow Feeds, World Wide Sires South Africa, Ecolab, Chemuniqué, Axiota Animal Health, Hollard and the South African Society of Dairy Technology (SASDT).

The National Milk Recording and Improvement Scheme provides ICAR-accredited genetic improvement services aimed at strengthening long-term sustainability, productivity and food security in the dairy value chain.