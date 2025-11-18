Leadership lessons from building an agency: How the Key brothers are shaping Moonsport

Moonsport is known for its presence in the sports content and entertainment landscape with a major focus on fan engagement. The agency believes sport is more than an industry; it’s a culture, and its purpose is simple: to connect people through sport.

When managing director, Trent Key, and head of content, Simon Key, stepped into leadership at Moonsport, the sports agency their father, Phillip, founded, they didn’t receive a rulebook or set of instructions. What they did inherit was a vision, a business in need of fresh direction. Through observing the sports industry over time, they would decide on building out a unique integrated offering that focuses on connecting to the fan through content, experiences, and broadcast.

Trent was the first to come on board as managing director, taking on the responsibility of defining a clear roadmap to achieve the company’s objectives. Shortly after, Simon joined, bringing complementary expertise that strengthened the business’s overall capability, leading to its full offering. Today, the two share leadership roles that span every part of Moonsport. Their different skill sets have turned out to be a perfect balance rather than a clash. “It became clear early on that Simon was more at home on the content side, while I was closer to the event side,” Trent reflects. “But now, it’s about guiding the business forward together.”

From digital fan engagement campaigns, documentaries, commercials, and roaring stadiums, Moonsport has helped shape some of sport’s most unforgettable moments. The team returned for its third consecutive MTN8 campaign, leading with the fan-first rallying cry Bazok’feela ('they’re going to feel you'). They produced Betway’s #BehindEveryBok TV commercial, amplifying the brand’s Springboks sponsorship, and partnered with SA Rugby to elevate Test Matches through full-scale event management from talent and technical production to pyrotechnics and live performances.

Moonsport then teamed up with Primedia and the NBA for the second season of NBA Life, blending sport, music, fashion, and culture. And, their long-running partnership with Red Bull saw the Dream Team return to deliver an adrenaline-fueled motorsport spectacle at Red Bull Shay’ iMoto. The team also delivered Red Bull Showrun, an unforgettable experience in the streets of Sandton, Johannesburg, headlined by Formula 1 legend David Coulthard.

Drawing a crowd of over 25,000 spectators, the team transformed city streets into a thrilling trackside experience, managing everything from large-scale infrastructure setup to curating a seamless, high-energy show. It marked the biggest event the agency has ever produced. Each project reflects Moonsport’s mission: to create and capture sport’s greatest moments.

The journey has been anything but linear. Through trial and error, family dynamics, and the challenge of scaling, the Key brothers distilled their experience into leadership lessons that continue to shape Moonsport’s culture, its clients, and its creative output.

Five lessons from the Key brothers

Lead with questions, not answers “It’s not about having the answer, it’s about having the question, especially in a creative culture.” – Simon Key Leadership for us is less about dictating direction and more about asking the right questions that spark bold ideas. By focusing on curiosity over control, we empower our teams and clients to shape solutions that go further than any one person’s vision. Family dynamics = built-in resilience “It blurs the line between industry peers and family. The key is knowing when to be brothers, and when not to be.” – Simon Key Leading alongside siblings isn’t easy; it’s messy and personal, but it’s also our strength. At Moonsport, that dynamic extends into how we work with one another, with our team, and with our clients: rooted in trust and listening. Real conversations lead to real results. Organised chaos “Clarity on the outcome, freedom in how to get there, and trust.” – Trent Key We thrive in what we call 'organised chaos': set the destination, then give the team the freedom to chart their path. Creativity flourishes in safety, and boldness thrives under trust. The best ideas happen when people feel free to take risks without fear of failure. Culture over credentials “If you wouldn’t want to sit next to someone on a plane and share a beer with them, this industry will be tough.” – Trent Key We hire for values, not just CVs. Sport is a high-intensity, high-travel business, and you need to want to share the journey with the people beside you. Our culture is defined by ownership, trust, and a commitment to doing meaningful work with people who inspire us. Letting go is the best way to hold on “Scaling forced me to realise that letting go is actually the best way of holding on.” – Simon Key As we’ve grown, the hardest but most important lesson has been learning to step back. Empowering others to lead has allowed Moonsport to expand far beyond what two people could achieve alone. Leadership for us is about trust, not control.

Where they’re going

These lessons are what guide the team as they expand into new markets and redefine how fans experience sport. Moonsport is now an integrated sports agency shaping sport on a global stage, and it’s been a privilege to see opportunities take them into 13 countries, with more to come. The agency partners with leading brands, including SA Rugby, TotalSports, Primedia, Betway SA20, MTN, SuperSport, World Rugby, Red Bull, Rugby Pass, Sanlam, and many more. Together, they continue to connect people through the universal language of sport.

Moonsport’s North Star is simple: have fun, do good work. They’re writing the next chapter with that in mind. Their leadership lessons remind the teams daily to work hard, stay humble, be brave, and fail fast. That’s what makes Moonsport not just an agency, but a team driven by passion and purpose.

Learn more at moonsport.tv.



