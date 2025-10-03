South Africa
    Q&A with Leezil Hendriks on the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

    “It wasn’t just a tournament, it was a movement” Leezil Hendriks reflects on Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025.
    Issued by Moonsport
    3 Oct 2025
    3 Oct 2025
    Q&A with Leezil Hendriks on the Women&#x2019;s Rugby World Cup 2025

    South African sports writer Leezil Hendriks of Rugby365 travelled to England for the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup. In this exclusive Q&A, she shares the unexpected moments, goosebump matches, inspiring figures, spiritual revelations, and how the tournament reshaped her view on women’s sport.

    1. What’s the most unexpected thing that blew your mind, whether it was fan culture, local customs, or stadium energy?

    I travelled to England expecting great rugby. What I found was an entire nation captivated, how deeply the tournament would grip the country. In Northampton, billboards promoting the World Cup were everywhere. What surprised me most was how families embraced the event; dads weren’t just attending with their daughters; they were bringing sons, too. I was also touched by how welcoming locals were to South Africans, even though many first guessed I was South American or French. Public transport became part of the narrative: packed trains meant the matchday buzz actually began at 9am in the UK. And then there was the Zambezi Festival, which I hadn’t known was held annually. It felt like a homecoming in the middle of England.

    2. Which match or moment gave you goosebumps, and what about it made it so powerful?

    As a South African reporter, being in York when the Springbok Women beat Italy was unforgettable. I sat frozen – no food, no restroom breaks, no words – until the final whistle.

    The emotion of the moment hit hardest when Jakkie Cilliers, who hadn’t started, sprinted onto the field in tears to celebrate with her teammates. And then Libbie Janse van Rensburg’s iconic words: “Everything changes now.”

    Another standout was Canada’s semifinal win over the Black Ferns in Bristol. The stadium and, honestly, much of England cheered for Canada. Afterwards, seeing Black Ferns coach Allan Bunting visibly moved reminded me just how much the game means to everyone.

    What resonated with me most was the bond between players and coaches. Figures like Swys de Bruin, John Mitchell, Kevin Rouet, and Allan Bunting created genuine bonds with their teams – they were mentors, supporters, and believers.

    3. Who was the most inspiring person you met or saw, on and off the pitch?

    On the field, Maceala Samboya, Springbok wing. Small but fierce, she tackled players twice her size. She may be small in stature, but she’s a firecracker. I had concerns about her defence going into the tournament, but she showed remarkable grit, proving she belongs on the world stage.

    Off the field, it was Pippa Craddock, a volunteer I met at Sandy Park in Exeter. It was storming that day, and when I walked into the volunteers’ area, she was huddled at the desk. She looked up and said warmly: “Hey love, what can I do for you today?” Her kindness left a mark. Sadly, she passed away shortly after. Remembering her reminds me how much these volunteers mean to the heartbeat of events like this.

    4. What’s one thing you’ll bring home mentally or spiritually from this trip?

    Mentally, I discovered just how strong I am. I may struggle at first, but with a few deep breaths, I can reset and push myself through difficult moments. I also learned the value of not panicking and staying grounded when things get tough. Spiritually, this trip reinforced that I cannot go without God. That faith is what steadies me.

    5. After witnessing all of this, how has your perspective on women in sport changed and what new direction or idea do you want to take forward?

    If there’s one thing this tournament proved, it’s that people watch women’s sports. Men’s and women’s games are different, and that’s a strength. We should embrace those differences rather than trying to fit into one mold. For example, stadiums need to make space for women: stroller-friendly areas, menstrual products in toilets. We should also celebrate the glamorous side of the sport: fit checks, style moments, and the fact that players are more accessible and genuine with their fans.

    When reporting on women’s rugby, we should lean into these unique elements – a crowd cam that picks up a cool shirt or someone’s nails, for instance. Celebrate the dad bringing his daughter to the game. Celebrate athlete stories, but don’t reduce them only to narratives of struggle.

    I’d also love to see the Springbok Women incorporated into mainstream spaces. Showcasing their personalities and journeys would not only grow the women’s game but also enrich rugby culture and redefine it.

    Moonsport
    We’re more than just an agency; we’re a collective force driven by a singular mission to create and capture sport’s greatest moments.
