Michelin-star chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen’s new cooking show premieres on Primedia+

With Jan Voyage: Italy, produced by Brainwave Productions and Lavish’d, Primedia Studios is breaking new ground in more than one way. Not only is Jan Voyage: Italy the first original production in the Primedia Studios stable, but the series, which was designed for streaming, premieres exclusively on Primedia’s bustling new, entirely free online content hub, Primedia+.

In Jan Voyage: Italy, Jan Hendrik, known for his impeccable cuisine, best-selling cookbooks, bespoke restaurants, entrepreneurship, philanthropy, the previous Safta award winning Jan series, and adventurous spirit, gives viewers a unique and unforgettable taste of the breathtakingly beautiful Italian landscape, its people, and, of course, its food.

However, Jan Hendrik is not the only charming personality exploring the many wonders of Italy. For this trip, his travel companion is his adorable little dog, Elizabeth, who will steal the hearts of everyone along the way.

Also, don’t expect to find Jan Hendrik and Elizabeth at the usual tourist spots or best-known restaurants in the ancient land. These two travellers take us to many hidden culinary gems and show us that cooking is, at its heart, an act of love and connection.

In Jan Hendrik’s words: “It’s a journey of simplicity, inspiration and the beauty found in every shared meal and the timeless joy of the table.

“In every encounter with the people behind the food, I found a story of passion, patience and devotion. It reminded me that food is never just about what’s on the plate; it’s about the hands, the hearts, and the histories that bring it to life – from the butchers who still wrap their cuts in brown paper with pride to the corner shopkeepers who know every face in the village and the families who’ve run their cafés for generations, still stirring the same sauces their great-great-grandparents made."

This series is truly a love letter to Italy and the heartbeat behind Jan Hendrik’s new cookbook, Jan Voyage.

“We are incredibly honoured to have joined forces with the multiple Safta-winning Brainwave Productions and Lavish’d to showcase this stunning cooking show on Primedia+,” said Jan du Plessis, Primedia Studios’ president. “Jan Hendrik brings the Midas touch to everything he does, and Jan Voyage: Italy is a sure-fire recipe for binge-worthy viewing.”

