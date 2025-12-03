Stay cool with Samsung’s WindFree Air Conditioner featuring Direct Inverter Technology

Samsung offers a cooling solution for the summer season, designed for modern living, the Samsung WindFree™ Air Conditioner with Direct Inverter Technology (DIT). This Samsung innovation redefines home comfort by combining reduced-noise1 cooling and intelligent energy efficiency2. Designed to cool air 43% faster3, the cool air is dispersed farther and wider4, reaching up to 15m.

Provides Comfort in Warmer Seasons

Samsung’s WindFree™ Cooling Technology disperses air gently through thousands of micro-holes, maintaining a consistent, comfortable temperature without unpleasant cold wind*. The result is a cool, calm environment that’s ideal for relaxing, sleeping or working from home.

With DIT, the WindFree™ system adjusts its power to maintain the desired temperature, instead of turning on and off. This design delivers effective cooling while using up to 73% less energy5 than non-inverter models - saving both electricity and money over time.

Quiet, Smart and in Control

Operating quietly, the Samsung WindFree™ creates an environment of pure serenity - no vibration6, no drafts, just effortless comfort. Through the SmartThings7 app, users can control, schedule and monitor energy usage remotely, ensuring a cool and comfortable home.

Designed for the Modern, Mindful Home

Whether you’re a family looking for an air conditioning system that uses less electricity or a professional seeking a comfortable and quiet working space from home, Samsung's WindFree™ air conditioners are designed for the mindful, modern home.

