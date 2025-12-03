Trending
Subscribe & Follow
Stay cool with Samsung’s WindFree Air Conditioner featuring Direct Inverter Technology
Provides Comfort in Warmer Seasons
Samsung’s WindFree™ Cooling Technology disperses air gently through thousands of micro-holes, maintaining a consistent, comfortable temperature without unpleasant cold wind*. The result is a cool, calm environment that’s ideal for relaxing, sleeping or working from home.
With DIT, the WindFree™ system adjusts its power to maintain the desired temperature, instead of turning on and off. This design delivers effective cooling while using up to 73% less energy5 than non-inverter models - saving both electricity and money over time.
Quiet, Smart and in Control
Operating quietly, the Samsung WindFree™ creates an environment of pure serenity - no vibration6, no drafts, just effortless comfort. Through the SmartThings7 app, users can control, schedule and monitor energy usage remotely, ensuring a cool and comfortable home.
Designed for the Modern, Mindful Home
Whether you’re a family looking for an air conditioning system that uses less electricity or a professional seeking a comfortable and quiet working space from home, Samsung's WindFree™ air conditioners are designed for the mindful, modern home.
About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com
1&6 Tested on the AR12TXCAAWKNEU model. WindFree™ mode generates only 23dB of noise, compared to 26dB with the Samsung conventional model.
2 Tested on the AR07T9170HA3 model, based on the power consumption of Fast Cooling mode vs. WindFree™ Cooling mode.
3 Tested on the AR12TXCAAWKEU model compared with the Samsung conventional AQ12EASER model, measuring the time taken to reduce the room temperature from 33°C to 25°C.
4 Tested on the AR24TXFCAWKNEU model.
5 Tested on the AR09TXCAAWKNEU model compared with the Samsung conventional model AQ09TSLXEA
6 To use SmartThings, download the App from the Galaxy Store, Google Play Store, or Apple App Store. The SmartThings App requires Android OS 10↑ with a minimum of 3GB RAM space or iOS 15↑. Supported OS specifications and app screen configuration may change with app updates.
7 SmartThings is available only on the AR9500 model.
*Results may vary depending on the actual usage conditions.