Global air cargo hits record, Africa leads growth

Global air cargo demand surged 4.1% in October 2025 compared to the same month last year, marking eight consecutive months of growth and setting a new monthly record. International operations grew 4.8%, while capacity rose 5.1% globally (+6.4% for international routes).

Willie Walsh, Iata's director general, noted: "Air cargo demand grew 4.1% year-on-year in October, marking the eighth consecutive month of expansion and setting a new record.

"While the Asia-North America trade lane continued its six-month contraction, other regions—including Africa, Europe, and the Middle East—saw strong double-digit or near double-digit growth.

"This shifting pattern demonstrates air cargo’s role in adapting global supply chains amid tariff impacts, just as the sector enters the peak fourth-quarter shipping season."

Regional highlights

• Africa: Demand jumped 16.6%, the highest growth of all regions, with capacity up 20%.

• Asia-Pacific: Air cargo demand rose 8.3%, led by intra-Asia growth, with capacity up 7.3%.

• Europe: Demand grew 4.3%, matching capacity growth.

• Middle East: Demand rose 5.7%, capacity up 10%.

• North America & Latin America: Both regions saw 2.7% declines in demand, though capacity increased slightly.

Key trade lane performance

• Europe–Asia: +11.7% YoY, continuing strong growth.

• Middle East–Asia: +11.5% YoY, marking eight consecutive months of expansion.

• Africa–Asia: +10.9% YoY.

• Asia–North America: -1.4%, six months of contraction.

• Other corridors, including Europe–North America and within Asia, saw modest gains, while Europe–Middle East was broadly flat.

Operating conditions in October were generally supportive: global goods trade grew 5.3%, industrial production rose 3.7%, and manufacturing sentiment strengthened slightly, despite a small drop in new export orders. Jet fuel prices increased 2.5%, even as crude fell, tightening the diesel market and doubling the jet crack spread from last year.

Air cargo continues to adapt to changing global trade patterns, with Africa emerging as a standout performer in October, supporting resilient global supply chains.