    Africa leads as global air travel grows in October

    Air travel showed renewed momentum in October, with global passenger demand rising 6.6% year-on-year and Africa outpacing the industry average at 7.3%, according to new data from the International Air Transport Association (Iata).
    3 Dec 2025
    3 Dec 2025
    Image source:
    Image source: Gallo/Getty

    Total capacity expanded 5.8% globally, with load factors reaching 84.6%, reflecting continued strong utilisation across key markets.

    International passenger traffic increased by 8.5% compared to October 2024, with the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions posting double-digit growth. Load factors improved across all regions except the Americas.

    Asia-Pacific: Demand jumped 10.9% year-on-year, with capacity up 9.1% and load factor at 84.4% (+1.4 ppt). The strongest growth came from traffic to and from China, Japan, and Vietnam, each exceeding 10% growth.
    Europe: Carriers saw a 7.4% increase in demand, capacity up 6.0%, and load factor at 86.5% (+1.2 ppt).
    North America: Traffic grew 4.5%, capacity rose 4.7%, and load factor was 84.2% (-0.1 ppt). The trans-Atlantic corridor expanded 3.8%, slightly up from September.
    Middle East: Demand surged 10.7%, with capacity up 8.1% and load factor at 82.5% (+2.0 ppt), reflecting a strong rebound from last year’s low base.
    Latin America & Caribbean: Traffic increased 7.2%, capacity climbed 8.2%, with load factor steady at 84.6% (-0.8 ppt).
    Africa: Airlines recorded 7.3% demand growth, capacity up 5.3%, and load factor at 74.1% (+1.4 ppt), outperforming other regions.

    Domestic markets show mixed trends

    Domestic passenger demand rose 3.4% globally, with load factors slightly down to 84.6% due to a 3.6% increase in capacity. Notable highlights include:

    • Brazil: Domestic traffic surged 12.4%, leading global markets.
    • China: Demand up 5.7%, capacity up 4.6%, load factor at 85.5% (+0.9 ppt).
    • US: Modest 1.3% growth after two months of contraction, with load factor at 82.0% (-1.5 ppt).
    • Australia, India, Japan: Mixed performance, with growth ranging from 3.8% to 4.6%, and load factors adjusting slightly.

    Outlook for the rest of the year

    "October was a strong month for air travel with demand up 6.6% on the previous year," said Willie Walsh, Iata director general. “Of particular note is the 4.5% international traffic growth for carriers based in North America, which comes after several months of essentially flat performance.

    "Scheduled seat capacity in November is set to expand 3.6% and in December by 4.7%, pointing to strong holiday travel demand and businesses looking to close deals by year-end. Given economic uncertainties for 2026, the resilience of air travel demand — and the jobs and growth it supports — is a bright spot governments should nurture."

    Key takeaways

    • Global passenger demand continues to recover steadily, led by Africa, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East.
    • Domestic markets remain uneven, with standout growth in Brazil.
    • Load factors remain high, highlighting strong utilisation despite capacity expansions.
    • Airlines are preparing for a strong year-end travel, reflecting ongoing consumer confidence and business activity.

    Read the latest Passenger Market Analysis from Iata for full regional breakdowns.

