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    Iata launches aviation safety workshops across Africa

    The International Air Transport Association (Iata) has launched a series of monthly safety training and capacity-building workshops to help strengthen aviation safety management and operational practices across Africa.
    29 Jul 2026
    Source: ©Maxim Blinkov via
    Source: ©Maxim Blinkov via 123RF

    The workshops and webinars will be delivered under Iata's Focus Africa Collaborative Aviation Safety Improvement Program (CASIP), providing aviation safety professionals with practical tools, guidance, and best practices to improve safety management and operations.

    Addressing Africa's safety record

    "The all-accident rate for Africa was 7.86 accidents per million sectors in 2025. That’s an improvement compared to Africa’s five-year average of 9.37, but as this is still several times the global average, we have more work to do," said Kamil Alawadhi, Iata's regional vice president for Africa and the Middle East.

    "Through the CASIP safety workshops, we are bringing together the expertise of industry partners to foster knowledge exchange and give safety professionals practical tools and best practices that can help strengthen safety performance across the continent."

    Regional rollout and industry collaboration

    The programme launched with an in-person Safety Management Systems (SMS) workshop in Nairobi, Kenya, delivered with support from Boeing, Kenya Airways, and the International Federation of Air Line Pilots' Associations (IFALPA).

    Upcoming activities in the series include:

    August: Ground Operations Risk Management webinar
    September: Space Debris Awareness webinar
    October: Runway Safety in-person workshop
    November: GNSS RFI Awareness webinar

    CASIP was established in 2023 under the safety pillar of Iata's Focus Africa initiative to bring together governments, regulators, airlines, manufacturers, and industry bodies to reduce accidents and serious incidents across the continent.

    Programme partners include major regional bodies like AFRAA, AASA, and AFCAC, alongside global industry players including Airbus, Boeing, EASA, the FAA, ICAO, and Kenya Airways.

    Details on upcoming workshops will be announced on Iata Connect.

    Read more: airline industry, air travel, IATA, International Air Transport Association, aviation safety, aviation industry, aviation training, air transport, travel industry, airline safety
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