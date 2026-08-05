AI won't replace travel agents, but it could leave tourism businesses behind

"Artificial intelligence will not replace the human touch in tourism. It will replace businesses that fail to recognise how travellers are changing."

The tourism industry has adapted to waves of technological change over the past few decades. From the rise of the internet and online booking platforms to mobile travel apps, each innovation has changed how people travel without eliminating the role of travel professionals.

Source: Supplied | Shireen Eraman, Academic Programme Leader: School of Marketing, Communication and Global Tourism, Mancosa

Artificial intelligence represents the next major shift, but rather than replacing travel agents, it is reshaping how travellers discover, compare and book experiences, and raising the stakes for businesses that fail to keep pace.

Travellers are turning to AI first

Today, however, the industry faces a different kind of disruption. Artificial intelligence (AI) is not merely changing how holidays are booked; it is fundamentally reshaping how travel decisions are made. Increasingly, the traveller's first interaction is no longer with a travel consultant or a search engine, but with an AI assistant capable of designing an itinerary, comparing flights, recommending accommodation and suggesting restaurants within seconds.

This does not mean travel agents are becoming irrelevant. Far from it. It means the tourism businesses that refuse to embrace AI risk becoming invisible to a generation of travellers who expect instant, personalised and intelligent service.

The signs are already impossible to ignore.

In Australia, one of the world's largest travel retailers, Flight Centre, recently announced plans to expand its workforce with approximately 3,500 AI agents that will work alongside its existing human consultants. Rather than replacing employees, the company envisions AI handling routine enquiries and administrative tasks while human consultants focus on complex itineraries, crisis management and relationship building. This is a telling example of where the industry is heading. Successful tourism businesses are not choosing between humans and AI; they are integrating both.

Across the globe, destinations are also redefining visitor engagement. AI-powered travel assistants now generate personalised itineraries, answer questions around the clock and provide destination-specific recommendations in multiple languages. Organisations such as Matador Network have partnered with destination marketing organisations to deploy AI travel assistants that guide visitors before and during their trips, while maintaining human oversight to improve accuracy and trust.

These developments reflect a broader shift in traveller behaviour. Instead of scrolling through dozens of websites, many people now ask AI a simple question: "Plan a five-day holiday in Cape Town for a family of four with a budget of R25 000." Within moments, they receive a customised itinerary that would once have required hours of research.

Digital visibility matters more than ever

This evolution presents both an opportunity and a warning for South Africa. Tourism remains one of the country's most important economic sectors, supporting jobs across accommodation, transport, attractions, restaurants and small enterprises. South Africa's competitive advantage has always been its extraordinary diversity, from the wildlife of the Kruger National Park and the vineyards of the Cape Winelands to the cultural richness of KwaZulu-Natal and the adventure tourism of the Garden Route.

Yet attracting visitors is becoming increasingly dependent on digital discoverability. If international travellers rely on AI platforms to recommend destinations, tourism businesses that lack accurate, up-to-date digital content, structured information or online visibility may simply be overlooked. AI cannot recommend what it cannot easily find or interpret.

This challenge extends beyond large hotel groups and airlines. It includes family-owned guesthouses in the Drakensberg, township tourism operators in Soweto, safari lodges in Limpopo and community-based tourism enterprises along the Wild Coast. These businesses often provide the authentic experiences modern travellers seek, but many still depend on outdated websites, limited online booking capabilities or social media pages that are rarely updated.

Technology and people work best together

Ignoring AI, therefore, is no longer just a technological oversight; it is becoming a competitive disadvantage.

At the same time, the conversation should not become one of technological hype. AI has limitations. It can generate inaccurate information, misunderstand local contexts and occasionally recommend experiences that no longer exist. Human expertise remains indispensable, particularly when travel plans are disrupted by severe weather, geopolitical tensions or airline cancellations. Trust, empathy and professional judgement cannot be automated so easily. This is where travel agents continue to demonstrate their value.

When flights are cancelled, borders suddenly change entry requirements or families require complex multi-destination itineraries, this is especially when travellers seek reassurance from experienced professionals rather than algorithms. AI may generate options, but experienced consultants provide confidence, context and accountability.

The tourism industry should therefore reject the false narrative that AI and travel agents are competitors. Instead, they should be viewed as partners. AI can analyse vast quantities of information, automate repetitive processes and personalise recommendations at remarkable speed. Human professionals contribute emotional intelligence, destination expertise, cultural understanding and the ability to solve unexpected problems. Together, they create a superior visitor experience.

Preparing for the next phase of tourism

For South Africa, this partnership could be transformative. Imagine AI-powered multilingual visitor assistants supporting international tourists before arrival. Picture national parks using predictive analytics to manage visitor flows and reduce congestion. Consider small tourism enterprises using AI to create multilingual marketing content, respond instantly to customer enquiries and compete more effectively in global markets without significantly increasing costs. These are no longer futuristic concepts; they are practical opportunities available today.

However, embracing AI also requires investment in digital skills, responsible governance and ethical implementation. Tourism businesses must ensure that technology enhances inclusivity rather than deepening the digital divide between large corporations and smaller operators. Government, tourism associations and higher education institutions all have a role to play in equipping the workforce with the skills needed to thrive in an AI-enabled tourism economy.

The history of tourism demonstrates that innovation consistently rewards those willing to adapt. Businesses that embraced online bookings survived. Those that adopted mobile technology remained competitive. The next chapter belongs to organisations that integrate AI thoughtfully while preserving the authentic human experiences that define memorable travel.

Travellers are not searching less; they are simply searching differently.

The future of tourism will not belong to artificial intelligence alone, nor exclusively to traditional travel professionals. It will belong to those who understand that technology should amplify hospitality rather than replace it.

Travel agents are not disappearing. They are evolving.

The real question is whether tourism businesses are prepared to evolve with them.