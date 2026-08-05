Emirates, SAA expand codeshare with nine new routes

Emirates and South African Airways (SAA) have expanded their codeshare partnership by adding nine domestic and regional routes, giving travellers easier access to destinations across southern and central Africa through a single booking.

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Regulatory approval now allows Emirates to place its code on SAA-operated flights for the first time.

The expanded agreement covers domestic routes between Johannesburg and Cape Town, Durban and Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth), as well as regional services to Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Gaborone in Botswana, Windhoek in Namibia, Lusaka in Zambia, Harare and Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe.

Since launching their partnership, SAA has placed its code on Emirates-operated flights between Dubai and Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban, while also providing interline access to 68 destinations across the Emirates network via Dubai.

Partnership approaches 30 years

Emirates and SAA have partnered since 1997, making it one of the airline's longest-running partnerships. The expanded agreement responds to growing demand for travel to South Africa, particularly from Europe, while giving travellers greater access to destinations across southern and central Africa.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates deputy president and chief commercial officer, said, "This reciprocal codeshare partnership with South African Airways is a natural evolution of a relationship that has served our customers well for many years.

"By placing our code on SAA’s domestic and regional network, we are opening up seamless access to destinations across South Africa and neighbouring countries, backed by the reliability and consistency our customers expect from Emirates.

"It reinforces our long-term commitment to South Africa and the wider region, and our confidence in the continent’s continued growth."

Growing regional connectivity

SAA said the agreement supports its strategy to strengthen connectivity across Africa while expanding access to international markets through Emirates' global network.

Matshela Seshibe, acting group CEO of SAA, said, "The expansion of our partnership with Emirates marks an important milestone in SAA’s strategy to strengthen connectivity across Africa while enhancing access to global markets. Through this reciprocal codeshare agreement, customers will benefit from a more seamless travel experience and greater choice across our combined networks.

"This partnership is about more than connecting destinations. It is about connecting people, businesses and opportunities across the continent and beyond.

"By combining SAA’s growing African network with Emirates’ extensive global reach, we are creating greater value for our customers and reinforcing Johannesburg’s role as a key gateway for travel, trade and tourism in Africa."

Travellers can now book the new codeshare routes on a single ticket, benefit from coordinated schedules and check baggage through to their final destination.