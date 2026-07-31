Marriott expands all-inclusive portfolio into Zanzibar and Jamaica

Marriott International has signed dual agreements with Catalonia Hotels & Resorts to develop two new all-inclusive properties in Zanzibar, Tanzania, and Montego Bay, Jamaica, strengthening its presence in key global leisure markets.

Under the agreement, Marriott will introduce an Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort to Zanzibar. Expected to open in 2027, the new-build beachfront property will feature 271 guestrooms alongside a wellness-focused layout.

Planned amenities include multiple swimming pools, a spa, a theatre, an oceanfront jetty featuring a seawater pool and bar, and several speciality dining concepts.

According to Marriott, the resort will combine the Autograph Collection brand's distinctive character with Zanzibar's cultural heritage and growing popularity as an international leisure destination.

“These signings highlight Marriott’s ability to grow strategically across multiple regions while serving owners with differentiated solutions tailored to local market opportunities,” said Jerome Briet, chief development officer, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for Marriott International.

“The addition of this Autograph Collection Resort in Zanzibar represents an important step in our all-inclusive expansion across the EMEA region. Backed by a strong all-inclusive pipeline and proven expertise, Marriott’s brand portfolio offers owners diverse opportunities to expand in all-inclusive in coveted markets around the world.”

Caribbean footprint and conversion

The second agreement will bring a Marriott Hotels All-Inclusive Resort to Montego Bay through the conversion of the former Catalonia Montego Bay.

Scheduled to open in 2028 near Sangster International Airport, the 522-room resort will feature 13 dining venues, three pools, 12,917 square feet of meeting space, a spa, fitness centre, tennis and pickleball courts, a lazy river, and over 2,130 feet of beachfront access.

“These agreements represent a significant milestone in our all-inclusive strategy and demonstrate the strength of our relationships with experienced owners seeking to maximise value through Marriott’s globally recognised brands,” said Laurent de Kousemaeker, chief development officer, Caribbean and Latin America (CALA) for Marriott International.

“Catalonia already knows Marriott through its ownership of Renaissance Barcelona Fira Hotel, and we are delighted to expand our collaboration through two distinctive resorts in highly desirable leisure destinations. We continue to see growing interest from owners and investors who recognise the power of Marriott’s brands, distribution platform, and development expertise.”

Strategic partnership

Spanish hospitality group Catalonia Hotels & Resorts currently operates 82 properties totalling more than 12,000 rooms across Europe, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic.

“We are pleased to strengthen our relationship with Marriott International through these two significant projects,” said Manuel Valenzuela, chief commercial and operations officer at Catalonia Hotels & Resorts.

“This agreement reflects leading international brands’ recognition of our operational excellence and the strength of our management model. It also aligns with the company’s expansion strategy, including collaborations that support our growth in strategic markets.”

As of July 2026, Marriott operates 38 all-inclusive properties in the CALA region, with 16 additional projects in development. In the EMEA region, the group currently has four all-inclusive developments underway representing nearly 1,990 rooms.