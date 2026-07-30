Unesco adds 25 new World Heritage Sites

Unesco has added 25 new sites to its World Heritage List following the conclusion of the 48th session of the World Heritage Committee in Busan, Republic of Korea. The new inscriptions include the first World Heritage sites for Comoros, São Tomé and Príncipe, and South Sudan.

Source: Unesco | Mulberry B and the cliffs of Tracy-sur-Mer. Photo: Michel Dehaye / © Michel Dehaye

The new additions comprise 19 cultural sites, five natural sites, and one mixed site. The Committee also approved the extension of two existing sites, including Getbol, Korean Tidal Flats (Phase II) and agreed to the renomination of Garamba National Park in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Following these inscriptions, the number of UN member states without a World Heritage property dropped from 26 to 23. Unesco confirmed that all inscription decisions during the session were adopted by consensus.

"Inscribing a site marks the start of a lasting commitment: to protect it, manage it effectively, and ensure that it benefits its communities. As a force for cohesion and sustainable development, I am convinced that the World Heritage List must reflect the full diversity of our world," said Khaled El-Enany, Unesco director-general.

With these additions, the World Heritage List now comprises 1,273 sites across 173 countries.

Sites added to danger list

Three newly inscribed sites were submitted on an emergency basis due to ongoing threats in conflict regions: the Boma-Badingilo Migratory Landscape in South Sudan, Mount Amel Castles in Lebanon, and Sebastia in the State of Palestine.

These three sites were simultaneously placed on the List of World Heritage in Danger, alongside the Historic Inner City of Paramaribo (Suriname), An Ancient City of Tauric Chersonese and its Chora (Ukraine), and Tyre (Lebanon).

Conversely, the Committee voted to remove the Historic Centre of Vienna (Austria) from the endangered list.

Strategy for Small Island Developing States

The Committee adopted the World Heritage Strategy for Small Island Developing States (SIDS) 2026–2034, supported by a $13m budget. According to Unesco, the ten-year strategy aims to help SIDS protect and manage heritage sites against climate change and environmental pressures, while complementing Unesco's existing strategy for Africa.

"Together, we welcomed the first World Heritage sites from three African countries, celebrated the first inscriptions for two Small Island Developing States, and adopted the first ten-year Strategy for SIDS. These achievements demonstrate what multilateral cooperation can deliver when Member States work together in a spirit of dialogue and consensus," said El-Enany.

Sites of memory

Unesco also inscribed the Beaches of the D-Day Landings, Normandy, 1944 (France) as a "site of memory," honouring the Allied landings of 6 June 1944.

The next session of the World Heritage Committee will take place in Istanbul, Türkiye, in 2027.