Lerato Motloung takes over PRCA Africa’s NextGen leadership

The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) has appointed Lerato Motloung as chair of its Africa NextGen Group, introducing a new leadership team tasked with expanding opportunities for the continent's emerging communications professionals.

Lerato Motloung will use her seat at the table to speak for early-career professionals' interests. Source: LinkedIn.

A seat at the table

Motloung, account director at Havas South Africa, succeeds Cherná Lutta, who steps down after growing the Africa NextGen Group into one of PRCA Africa's most active communities.

During Lutta's tenure, the group launched industry breakfast events and student bootcamps across South Africa, introduced online learning initiatives and hosted its inaugural NextGen Conference.

Joining Motloung in the new leadership team is Sarah-Justine Ward, social and influencer lead at Clockwork, who has been appointed vice-chair under a succession model that will see her assume the chair role after serving alongside Motloung for two years. Thulisa Mvandaba, PR account manager at Havas South Africa, also joins the committee.

As chair, Motloung will take a seat on the PRCA Africa Executive Committee, giving early-career communications professionals a voice in the association's strategic direction.

Motloung told Bizcommunity she sees the appointment as an opportunity to help shape the future of the profession by investing in those entering the industry.

Paying it forward

"I am incredibly honoured to have been appointed chairperson of the PRCA Africa NextGen Board. Having benefited from the guidance, mentorship and opportunities that this industry has afforded me throughout my career, I see this role as an opportunity to pay it forward and help create meaningful pathways for the next generation of communications professionals."

She said her priority is to build a more connected and future-ready communications community across the continent.

"My vision for the NextGen Board is to continue building a more connected, inclusive and future-ready profession by creating opportunities for learning, mentorship, professional development and industry engagement. There is exceptional talent emerging across Africa, and I am passionate about ensuring young practitioners have access to the networks, resources and support they need to thrive.

"I look forward to working alongside the committee, PRCA Africa and our industry partners to empower future leaders and strengthen the communications profession across the continent."