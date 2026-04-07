Why relevance, not reach, is the real driver of email performance

For years, the conversation around email marketing has focused on volume: more campaigns, more sends, more touchpoints. But that thinking misses the real challenge. Most brands do not have an email frequency problem. They have a relevance problem.

Cristelle Snyman, marketing manager at Everlytic

Customers are not disengaging because they are overwhelmed by communication alone. They are disengaging because too much of what they receive does not reflect their behaviour, intent, or stage in the customer journey.

That distinction matters, because it changes the role email can play in a business.

Instead of being treated as a channel for batch campaigns or operational updates, email should be seen for what it really is: one of the most powerful opportunities a brand has to deliver timely, personalised, high-intent communication at scale.

The brands getting this right are not necessarily sending more. They are making the messages they already send work harder.

Turning routine communication into strategic value

This is becoming increasingly clear across industries. In financial services, for example, a monthly account email - traditionally viewed as a purely functional communication - was reworked into a more personalised customer touchpoint.

By tailoring content according to reward balances and customer behaviour, the business increased email engagement by 14%, lifting open rates from 42% to 48%. SMS engagement also rose from 25% to 33% within two months, showing the impact of connected, relevant messaging across channels.

The lesson here is important: even so-called routine messages can become performance channels when they are designed around customer intent.

Too often, transactional or service emails are excluded from strategic marketing thinking. They are sent, delivered, opened, and forgotten. Yet these messages often have one advantage that many marketing campaigns do not: they already command attention. The opportunity is not to increase their reach. It is to increase their value.

When businesses personalise these interactions, they remove friction. They make the next step clearer. They help the customer understand what action to take and why it matters. In practice, that can mean showing one customer how to earn more rewards, while encouraging another to redeem them. Same channel, same moment in the cadence, entirely different purpose.

Relevance delivers measurable commercial impact

Retail shows the same pattern, just through a different lens.

One leading retailer shifted away from one-size-fits-all campaigns and used customer data, shopping behaviour, and preferences to personalise messaging at scale. The impact was measurable: customers receiving personalised emails spent 1.74% more on average, while total sales saw a 2.03% uplift directly linked to those campaigns.

Those numbers may seem modest at first glance, but that is exactly why they matter. In a high-volume retail environment, even small percentage gains in spend and sales can translate into significant commercial value. More importantly, they demonstrate that relevance does not just improve engagement metrics. It influences revenue outcomes.

Why many brands still get personalisation wrong

This is where many brands still fall short.

They continue to treat personalisation as a creative enhancement rather than a strategic capability. Subject line tweaks are mistaken for sophistication. Product blocks are added without deeper segmentation. Automation is deployed, but not always intelligently. The result is often communication that looks dynamic on the surface, while remaining generic underneath.

True personalisation is not about inserting a first name or swapping out a banner. It is about understanding what a customer is likely to need, want, or do next; and making that next step easier.

That requires a different mindset.

First, businesses need to stop separating “marketing” emails from “operational” emails when evaluating customer communication. Customers do not experience messaging in silos. They experience a brand. Every message contributes to that relationship, whether it is a monthly statement, a promotional offer, or a product recommendation.

Second, brands need to think less about campaign quantity and more about message utility. Does this communication help the customer do something? Does it reduce effort? Does it reflect recent behaviour? Does it make the next action obvious? If not, it may be adding to noise rather than value.

Personalisation is an ongoing optimisation process

Personalisation must also be treated as an ongoing optimisation process, not a once-off project. Customer behaviour changes. Expectations shift. What feels relevant today can quickly become invisible tomorrow.

The businesses seeing the strongest returns are the ones using engagement data continuously to refine content, timing, and channel coordination. Both the financial services and retail examples show the value of this iterative approach, where testing and optimisation improved performance over time rather than relying on a single campaign intervention.

Smarter communication, not more communication

There is also a broader industry implication here.

As marketing teams face increasing pressure to prove return on investment, the answer is unlikely to come from simply doing more. More campaigns create more pressure on teams, more clutter in inboxes, and more competition for customer attention. Smarter communication, by contrast, creates leverage. It allows brands to generate more impact from channels, audiences, and moments they already have.

That is the shift marketers should be paying attention to.

The future of email performance will not be defined by who sends the most, but by who understands the customer best. Relevance is what turns opens into action, data into revenue, and routine communication into a meaningful brand experience.

In a market where attention is limited and expectations are rising, that is not just a marketing advantage. It is a business one.



