OpenAI’s CMO resigns for health reasons

OpenAI’s chief marketing officer (CMO), Kate Rouch, has stepped down from her role to focus on her health after a diagnosis of late‑stage breast cancer.

OpenAI’s Kate Rouch has resigned. Source: LinkedIn.

Rouch, who joined the artificial intelligence company in late 2024, said in a LinkedIn post that she has reached a point where prioritising treatment and her family had become essential. She described the decision as “one of the hardest” of her career, expressing gratitude to colleagues and CEO Sam Altman for their support during the transition.

The company has begun a search for a new chief marketing officer. Rouch has indicated she hopes to return in a “more narrowly scoped role” once her health stabilises.

Said Rouch: "I love this job. I love this team. Which is exactly why I didn’t step away and did both — lead at OpenAI while going through intense cancer treatment. It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done. At a certain point, you have to be honest about your limits. I’ve reached mine. I’m stepping down from my role to focus on recovery. It was a hard decision to make. But through my illness I learned that courage isn’t always pushing harder. Sometimes it’s choosing to prioritise different things: your health, your family, your ability to be here for the long run."