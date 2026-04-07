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    OpenAI’s CMO resigns for health reasons

    OpenAI’s chief marketing officer (CMO), Kate Rouch, has stepped down from her role to focus on her health after a diagnosis of late‑stage breast cancer.
    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    7 Apr 2026
    7 Apr 2026
    OpenAI’s Kate Rouch has resigned. Source: LinkedIn.
    OpenAI’s Kate Rouch has resigned. Source: LinkedIn.

    Rouch, who joined the artificial intelligence company in late 2024, said in a LinkedIn post that she has reached a point where prioritising treatment and her family had become essential. She described the decision as “one of the hardest” of her career, expressing gratitude to colleagues and CEO Sam Altman for their support during the transition.

    The company has begun a search for a new chief marketing officer. Rouch has indicated she hopes to return in a “more narrowly scoped role” once her health stabilises.

    Said Rouch: "I love this job. I love this team. Which is exactly why I didn’t step away and did both — lead at OpenAI while going through intense cancer treatment. It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done. At a certain point, you have to be honest about your limits. I’ve reached mine. I’m stepping down from my role to focus on recovery. It was a hard decision to make. But through my illness I learned that courage isn’t always pushing harder. Sometimes it’s choosing to prioritise different things: your health, your family, your ability to be here for the long run."

    Read more: breast cancer, CMO, advertising, marketing, Sam Altman, stepping down, role, Open AI
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    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at marketingnews@bizcommunity.com
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