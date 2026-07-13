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    #Breaking | FNB names new CMO as Faye Mfikwe exits role after 19 years

    FNB has appointed Linda Kachingwe-Sisya as its new chief marketing officer (CMO), succeeding Faye Mfikwe, who steps down from the role after a 19-year career with the bank.
    13 Jul 2026
    13 Jul 2026
    FNB has named Linda Kachingwe-Sisya as its new CMO. Source: FNB.
    FNB has named Linda Kachingwe-Sisya as its new CMO. Source: FNB.

    Next phase

    FNB said in a media release on Monday that as it enters its next phase of growth, Kachingwe-Sisya will lead the bank's marketing, corporate affairs and brand strategy, with a focus on strengthening FNB's market position, deepening customer engagement and ensuring the brand continues to evolve with the needs of the people, businesses and communities it serves.

    Kachingwe-Sisya is an accomplished marketing executive with experience across financial services and FMCG. She takes on the role from within the Group's Broader Africa and International business, where she led Marketing and Communications across the continent, as well as in the UK, US, India and China. In this role, she supported brand growth, commercial performance and consistent market relevance across diverse geographies and audiences.

    Lytania Johnson, FNB CEO, says the appointment reflects both the quality of the talent in the business, continuity and the bank's ambition for the future. “Linda brings extensive experience, strategic insight and a deep understanding of the role brands play in building lasting relationships. Having successfully led marketing across our Africa and International franchise, she understands the opportunities and expectations shaping customers in a rapidly changing environment.”

    Serving people

    “FNB's success has always been underpinned by a clear understanding of the people we serve, and a willingness to evolve alongside them. Linda's leadership will help us build on that momentum, while continuing to strengthen one of the continent's most admired banking brands and ensuring our work delivers meaningful impact,” she says.

    Commenting on her appointment, Kachingwe-Sisya says she is honoured to build on the strong foundation established by the broader FNB Marketing and Corporate Affairs teams. “I am privileged to take on this role and to work alongside talented teams who are passionate about delivering meaningful help to the customers and communities we serve. FNB has earned a strong reputation through its continued focus on innovation, relevance, help and impact. I look forward to building on that foundation, while strengthening our market presence and ensuring that our brand continues to reflect the values, ambition and optimism that have defined FNB's success over many years.”

    Read more: CMO, marketing, banking, new appointment, CMO, Chief Marketing Officer, Linda Kachingwe-Sisya, #EXCLUSIVE
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