How CMOs can move from martech mayhem to measurable business value

As global martech spend races toward $215bn, most CMOs still struggle to extract value from increasingly complex stacks. Now, a real-world, data-driven framework that predicts the business value of martech investments based on company size, industry, maturity and strategic priorities has been introduced by the CMO Council, in partnership with MartechTribe.

CMO Council and MartechTribe have revealed a data-driven framework to transformfragmented stacks into predictive business growth platforms (Image source: © 123rf 123rf

The Apex Martech Matrix helps companies optimise their martech stacks through independent research, data-driven benchmarking and customer-centric insights. Integrators and businesses can select, implement and manage the right software tools to improve marketing efficiency and achieve business goals.

Apex performers

Over the past decade, MartechTribe has run hundreds of benchmarking probes to extract “success insights” from a massive data warehouse of 15,000 customer technology solutions, over 1,600 real-world cross-industry stacks and 4,500 documented requirements, curated by more than 200 experts across 30 countries.

To identify what truly drives value, the Apex Martech Matrix isolates the top 30% of companies within each industry, ranked by revenue per employee ratios based on annual reports.

This removes subjectivity from performance claims. “Apex performers” show clear preferences for specific solution categories and requirement sets.

Significant insights

Among the most significant insights:

Speed-to-value defines competitive advantage, with top performers prioritising the rapid translation of capabilities into measurable business impact.



There is no one-size-fits-all martech stack, with performance driven by alignment to industry, business model and organisational maturity.

Stack maturity is frequently overestimated, with underperforming organisations rating themselves higher than objective benchmarks suggest.

More technology does not equal more value, as overbuilt stacks often suffer from complexity and underutilisation.



Alignment outperforms scale, with tightly integrated and purpose-built architectures delivering superior outcomes.

Four common failure points

MartechTribe has also identified four common failure points in underperforming stacks: data fragmentation, integration debt, capability mismatch and attribution blindness.

“Too many organisations are overbuilt, underbuilt or simply misaligned when it comes to martech,” notes Donovan Neale-May, executive director of the CMO Council.

“The Apex Martech Matrix shifts the conversation from tools to outcomes. It shows that growth comes from aligning capability with maturity and executing with discipline.”

A critical shift in martech

Top-performing organisations prioritise fit over feature breadth, evolve capabilities in line with organisational maturity, and actively remove unnecessary complexity.

This approach enables stronger customer experiences, improved attribution, faster innovation cycles and greater revenue impact. The Apex Martech Matrix underscores a critical shift away from traditional martech selection methods.

Vendor rankings, feature comparisons and lengthy RFP cycles are increasingly outpaced by the speed of AI innovation. Instead, top-performing organisations must rely on benchmarking intelligence and real-world deployment patterns to guide investment decisions

.“This is the quadrant CMOs have been waiting for, a way to evidence a business case with proven value and to get rid of doubt that has mired past martech investments.

“The Matrix turns martech into a growth lever,” notes Frans Riemersma, founder and CEO of MartechTribe.

To see how the Apex Martech Matrix turns martech complexity into measurable performance, download the CMO Council’s Innovation Insight Brief, Moving from Martech Mayhem to Measurable Business Value: here