WPRD2026 | PR is not a shortcut to credibility; 5 questions to determine media readiness

World PR Day always prompts the communications industry to celebrate high-profile campaigns and headline-grabbing success. But once the celebrations fade, an uncomfortable question remains: Are organisations truly ready for the visibility they are chasing?

Nokuthula Khwela, strategic communications practitioner says media readiness is the conversation African businesses keep avoiding (Image supplied)

In an era where African innovation is attracting global interest—from fintech and climate-tech to tourism brands competing on the world stage—media coverage has become a highly sought-after milestone.

Yet, a persistent misconception remains: that public relations can compensate for a lack of fundamental business strategy.

The most valuable role of a strategic communications professional isn’t simply securing headlines; it’s knowing when an organisation is genuinely ready for them.

That often leads to the hardest conversation a practitioner can have: “You’re not ready yet.”

Visibility is an amplifier, not a fix

Media visibility magnifies whatever already exists within your operation.

If your messaging is inconsistent, the media amplifies confusion.



If leadership cannot confidently articulate the vision, interviews expose uncertainty.



If your operational infrastructure is weak, increased visibility simply creates a larger audience of disappointed people.

PR does not create credibility. It accelerates it.

The discipline of media readiness

Before issuing a press release or chasing a prime-time broadcast interview, organisations must ask themselves five essential questions:

Can we clearly explain our purpose beyond the marketing hype?

Do we have the operational evidence to support our claims?

Can our leadership confidently handle difficult questions under pressure?

Are our digital platforms ready for an influx of public attention?

Is our reputation strong enough to withstand greater scrutiny?



These questions determine whether media attention becomes a catalyst for sustainable growth or a moment of painful exposure.

Moving past vanity metrics

Journalists aren't looking for flawless organisations; they are looking for credible, consistent sources.

Trust isn’t built through the sudden urgency of a press pitch; it’s built through long-term operational readiness. Too often, corporate success is measured by vanity metrics—the sheer volume of media clips collected each month.

But the best practitioners are defined by their willingness to protect a client’s long-term reputation, even when that means delaying short-term publicity.

Sometimes the most strategic advice a communicator can give isn’t, “Let’s launch.” It’s, “Let’s prepare.”

As African businesses continue to scale globally, the spotlight should never be the ultimate goal. Building an organisation inherently worthy of that spotlight should be.

The best PR doesn’t manufacture trust; it simply amplifies organisations that have already done the hard work to earn it.