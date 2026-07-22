WPRD2026 | PR is entering the golden age of external communications

For years, marketing has been driven by a simple formula: create more content, reach more people, generate more engagement. This formula is no longer relevant.

Kevin Welman, director at ByDesign Communications says the credibility economy has arrived; external communications was built for it (Image supplied)

Why? To start with, the tools available to create content have never been more accessible.

With AI, ideas can be drafted faster, campaigns can be developed more efficiently, and organisations can publish across more channels than ever before.

As content becomes increasingly abundant, however, a different asset is becoming increasingly scarce: credibility.

“Why should I believe you?”

This is why we may be entering the golden age of external communications.

The communications profession has always been about more than telling compelling stories.

At its core, it is about earning belief. It is about building reputations, fostering relationships, securing independent validation, and helping organisations establish authority over time.

These capabilities are becoming more valuable, not less.

In a world where information is everywhere, audiences are becoming more discerning about who and what they trust.

The question is no longer simply, “What are you saying?” It is, “Why should I believe you?”

Earned over time

This question can only be answered by people.

Credibility is built through trusted relationships, executive thought leadership, customer advocacy, independent endorsement, and organisations that consistently demonstrate their value rather than simply claiming it.

It is earned over time through meaningful interactions, authentic expertise, and actions that reinforce what a brand stands for.

This is the foundation of effective external communications.

Every interaction contributes

Importantly, external communications is no longer defined by traditional media relations alone.

Today, every interaction with an external audience contributes to reputation, whether it happens through earned media, owned platforms, executive LinkedIn posts, customer communities, podcasts, events, or strategic partnerships.

The channel matters far less than the consistency and authenticity of the message.

A changed relationship

This also changes the relationship between marketing and external communications.

Marketing creates awareness and demand.

External communications builds the trust that allows these messages to resonate. Visibility may open the door, but credibility is what encourages people to walk through it.

Depend on credibility

Technology will continue to evolve, and communications professionals will undoubtedly continue to embrace new tools to improve efficiency.

But while machines continue to learn, people still need to think. They need to exercise judgment, navigate complexity, build relationships, and understand context.

None of these qualities develops overnight, and all of them depend on credibility.

The opportunity for external communications

Perhaps this is why authentic leadership has never mattered more.

Audiences increasingly value organisations that communicate with transparency, experts who share genuine insight, and brands that demonstrate their values through consistent action.

The opportunity for external communications has therefore become much broader than generating media coverage or managing reputation during times of crisis.

It is about helping organisations navigate an environment where attention is fragmented, channels are constantly evolving, and trust has become one of the most valuable business assets of all.

Producing content is becoming easier every day. Earning credibility never will.

And this is exactly what external communications has always done best.