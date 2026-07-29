Estate trustees: don’t sign off the monthly pack until you can answer these 5 questions

Every month, volunteer estate trustees across South Africa are asked to “note” or “approve” a monthly management pack they have not had time to read. Fiduciary duty does not require you to memorise every schedule. It does require that you can answer a short list of levy questions — in plain English — before you put your name to the minutes. If you cannot, you are not ready to sign off.

Most boards do not fail because trustees do not care. They fail because the pack arrives late, runs to a hundred-plus pages, and the meeting still expects a signature.

The signature that costs nothing — until it does

The ritual is familiar. The pack lands on a Thursday or Friday. The meeting is Monday. Someone forwards “final” from WhatsApp. The chair asks whether everyone has reviewed the financials. Silence. A few nods. The minutes record that the board considered the report.

What the minutes do not record is whether anyone could answer:

Did we collect what we billed?



Is cash getting thinner?



Are arrears compounding?



Where did the money go this month — security, agent fees, gardens?



Was the pack even complete?

Those are not accountant questions. They are board questions. An experienced finance trustee may answer them from habit. A new trustee may not know where to look. A busy chair may assume someone else checked. The scheme pays later — in special levies, resident distrust, or an AGM that turns into a tribunal.

Signing off a pack you cannot explain is not pragmatism. It is deferred risk.

Why “I’ll read it on the weekend” fails

HOA and sectional-title boards are not finance departments. Trustees and directors are volunteers: professionals, retirees, young owners, people who already worked a full day before the clubhouse lights go on.

The monthly pack is often written for people who live inside the numbers — debtors age analysis, trust movements, creditors rolls, income statements, invoices. Useful. Necessary. Also dense.

The problem is rarely the managing agent’s honesty. It is capacity: one volunteer, one weeknight, one PDF that runs longer than most people will ever print.

Boards that govern well do not pretend every trustee will read page 140. They agree, in advance, on the five questions that must be answerable before the pack is noted. Everything else can be portfolio work.

The five questions

Ask these out loud at the meeting. If the room cannot answer from the pack — or from a clear summary of the pack — do not sign off. Ask for clarification. Defer. That is oversight, not obstruction.

1. What percentage of levies did we actually collect this month?

Not “how much was billed.” Collected. A scheme that invoices R1,2m and collects R980,000 is not in the same place as one that collects R1,15 million — even if the gardens still look fine. Look for collection rate, receipts versus billings, or units paid versus units invoiced. If the pack only shows billed amounts, you are approving optimism.

2. Is cash up or down versus the last few months?

One month’s bank balance is a snapshot. Three months is a story. Boards that only discuss “we still have money in the account” miss the slow bleed: rising contractors, soft collections, timing gaps between levy due dates and security invoices. Ask for the trend, not the selfie.

3. How much is in arrears — and is it getting worse?

Arrears are where neighbour politics and fiduciary duty collide. You need the total, the movement month-on-month, and whether a handful of units account for most of the debt. A stable arrears book is a different problem from one that grows every quarter while the board debates the pool hours.

4. How much did we pay this month to the big service lines — security, managing agent, gardens?

This is the question that separates boards that skim the pack from boards that interrogate it. The Creditors Roll (or paid list) shows where levy money went. If nobody can say what went to security, the managing agent, or garden services without hunting for twenty minutes, you do not yet understand the month’s spend. Homeowners will ask these questions at the AGM whether you prepared or not.

5. Was the pack complete — or are key schedules missing?

Governance starts with presence. Debtors roll, trust/cash movement, income and expenditure, creditors/payments. If a section is missing, the board should know before it debates collection or cash. Incomplete packs are common. Signing them off as if they were whole is optional — and unwise.

Oversight is not only a desk exercise — but the numbers still have to be answerable before the minutes say the board “considered” the report.

If you can’t answer these five questions from tonight’s pack in under ten minutes, upload that pack at levylens.co.za — first report free — and ask them in plain English.

Plain English is the point

None of these five questions require you to become an auditor. They require the information in the pack to be findable and sayable in the language homeowners already use.

That is why more boards are stopping the ritual of “everyone received the PDF” and starting a different habit: keep one official copy of each month’s pack, extract the figures that answer board questions, and retain the history when trustees rotate. The managing agent still produces the report. The board still owns the oversight.

Platforms built for South African HOAs and body corporates — among them Levy Lens — let trustees upload the pack they already receive, ask those questions in plain English, and see collections, cash, arrears, pack completeness, and payment lines such as security or garden spend without re-reading every page. It does not replace the agent. It gives the board an independent way to answer the questions before the signature.

New estates can typically try one management report free — enough to test whether your next meeting’s five questions have answers.

A one-line resolution that changes the culture

At your next meeting, propose something simpler than a software debate:

The board shall not note or approve a monthly management report until the chair (or finance portfolio) confirms that the five levy questions — collection, cash trend, arrears, major payments, and pack completeness — can be answered in plain English from that month’s pack.

Then do it. Every month. New trustees will learn faster. Experienced trustees will stop carrying the whole scheme in their heads. Homeowners will notice the difference when the AGM comes.

Bottom line

Estate trustees are not paid to perform confidence. They are appointed to exercise care.

Stop signing off the monthly pack until you can answer these five questions — in plain English. If the pack cannot give you the answers, that is the agenda item — not an inconvenience to be nodded past.

Better questions before the signature. Better governance after it.