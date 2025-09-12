African innovation unlocks new opportunities for accountants and bookkeepers

Accountants and bookkeepers across Africa are being invited to a private virtual showcase this October, highlighting the role of African-built technology in reshaping financial practices for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Kurai Masocha, founder of Tech Oasis Systems

On the heels of a successful inaugural event earlier this month, the upcoming session - scheduled for Tuesday, 7 October - will focus specifically on practitioners in the accounting and bookkeeping profession. The initiative comes at a time when financial professionals are increasingly seeking solutions designed with local business realities in mind.

The first session, held on 2 September, brought together both bookkeepers and accountants for a broad introduction to the platform and its possibilities. The strong turnout and engagement at that event demonstrated the appetite for solutions that reflect African business dynamics. Building on that momentum, the October 7 showcase will take the conversation further by tailoring the discussion to accountants’ and bookkeepers’ unique needs and roles.

“For too long, many of the digital tools available to accountants have been imported and not fully aligned with the needs of African businesses. This showcase is about demonstrating what’s possible when innovation is developed here, for our context,” said Kurai Masocha, founder of Tech Oasis Systems and the visionary behind Breeze.

By widening the circle to accountants and bookkeepers alike, the event acknowledges the collaborative role both play in strengthening SME financial management. While bookkeeping ensures records remain accurate and up to date, accountants are increasingly shifting into strategic advisory roles. Together, both professions form the backbone of SME financial success - and African innovation is now stepping in to support them.

This initiative also reflects a growing movement within the profession itself: accountants are no longer just compliance officers but strategic partners who help SMEs make smarter decisions. With technology built for the African context, practitioners can extend their influence, deliver greater advisory value, and strengthen their relationships with clients.

“Accountants and bookkeepers are central to the financial health of SMEs. Our goal is to give them the tools they need to spend less time on administration and more time adding value as advisors,” added Masocha.

Attendance is strictly by invitation. Professionals in the accounting and bookkeeping space are encouraged to contact the organisers directly to express interest in future sessions.

About Breeze

Breeze is an African-built invoicing and financial management solution designed with small and medium businesses in mind. Developed by Tech Oasis Systems, Breeze helps SMEs simplify their finances, while also creating tools that empower accountants and bookkeepers to provide deeper insights and advisory services to their clients.

About Kurai Masocha: Kurai Masocha is the founder and CEO of Tech Oasis Systems, the fintech consultancy behind Breeze Invoicing Software. He also serves as Chair of the Innovation Special Interest Group at the Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa (IITPSA).



