South Africa
Education Higher Education
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Pert IndustrialsIgnition GroupSaving Grace EducationNorthlink CollegeSesekoCambriLearnTutor DoctorRegent Business SchoolWaterfall School of BusinessImpaqNorth-West University (NWU)OnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    SA, Mozambique sign higher education cooperation agreement

    South Africa and Mozambique have reaffirmed their commitment to advancing regional collaboration in skills development through the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Protocol on Education and Training, which guides joint efforts to address shared educational and training priorities.
    5 Dec 2025
    5 Dec 2025
    Image source: natanaelginting from
    Image source: natanaelginting from Freepik

    Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela accompanied President Cyril Ramaphosa to Maputo for the 4th South Africa–Mozambique Binational Commission (BNC), where he led efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the higher education and training sector.

    As part of the programme, the Minister participated at the Council of Ministers meeting on Tuesday, 2 December 2025.

    A significant outcome of the BNC was the signing of a new Agreement on Cooperation in the field of higher education and training.

    The agreement establishes a formal framework to deepen cooperation between the two countries, with a strong emphasis on strengthening institutional capacity to support a knowledge-driven economy and help improve people’s socio-economic well-being.

    The agreement outlines areas of cooperation, including:

    • The exchange of delegations to share knowledge and experience in higher education and training systems.
    • Collaboration between quality assurance, evaluation, accreditation, and recognition bodies to enhance the quality of higher education.
    • Increased sharing of information, research, and publications.
    • Promotion of direct partnerships between higher education institutions to advance joint research and development initiatives in areas of mutual interest as well as expand academic exchange programmes involving researchers, academics, specialists, experts, and students at undergraduate and postgraduate levels.
    • Facilitation of the exchange of policy documents, curricula, and partnership models in the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector, particularly for colleges, students, and lecturers.

    A central focus of the agreement is strengthening the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector, which Manamela described as critical for equipping young people with practical skills necessary for economic growth and development.

    “This cooperation is designed to directly improve the skills profile, employability, and entrepreneurial capacity of young people, thereby closing the skills gap and fuelling economic growth in both nations. The agreement will strengthen institutional linkages and build technical capacity, supporting the objectives of South Africa’s National Development Plan (NDP).

    “The twinning of institutions of higher education is vital for fostering academic collaboration. This Agreement marks a substantial step forward in solidifying an educational partnership that promises to yield lasting benefits for skills development of citizens of both countries,” Manamela said.

    The Minister noted that South Africa and Mozambique, through the respective Ministries will jointly develop a concrete action plan to implement the agreement, with progress to be reported at the next BNC.

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz