Subscribe & Follow
Jobs
- Content Writer Johannesburg
Google reveals South Africa’s top searches of 2025
Google South Africa has released its 2025 Year in Search report, highlighting the fastest-rising queries and the topics that captured public attention over the past year. The report provides insight into what South Africans tried to understand, follow, debate or resolve online.
Politics and current affairs
General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi was among the most searched individuals in 2025. Interest surged in July following his accusations of corruption against senior political and police leaders. Recurring events such as Earth Day also ranked highly, reflecting continued engagement with climate change and environmental issues.
Searches related to major political and economic events were prominent, with the G20 summit and the Budget speech featuring in the top “When is” queries. Practical financial matters, including the new two-pot retirement system, were among the most searched “How to” topics, indicating public interest in understanding new policies.
AI and emerging technology
Artificial intelligence emerged as a major theme in 2025. Searches for terms such as “Google Gemini” show the growing adoption of AI tools and South Africans’ desire to understand and access new technology.
Entertainment and culture
Entertainment dominated several search categories. The top “How to” search was “How to vote on Big Brother,” reflecting strong engagement with the popular television series.
Actor Aaron Pierre led the Most Searched Actors/Actresses list after appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show, with viral clips driving widespread online discussion. Musician Scotts Maphuma also featured prominently, following viral incidents that generated debate about his conduct and public image.
Food trends captured attention as well, with pickled fish topping recipe searches. Interest spiked during Easter and later in the year, fuelled by online content blending tradition and modern twists.
Sports and memorials
Sports-related searches were diverse. International footballer Diogo Jota, who passed away in 2025, was the most searched athlete, followed by the Rugby Championship log table. Women’s sports also featured, with the Women’s Rugby World Cup and Women’s Cricket World Cup ranking among the top ten searches.
Searches also reflected public recognition of cultural figures lost during the year, including singer Winnie Khumalo and actors Presley Chweneyagae and Nandi Nyembe, highlighting the ongoing influence of South African artists.
“Year in Search continues to highlight what matters most to South Africans,” said Kabelo Makwane, country director for Google South Africa.
Top 10 artist searches
- Scotts Maphuma
- Winnie Khumalo
- Naledi Aphiwe
- Emtee
- Nkeshemba
- Kharishma
- Shandesh
- Travis Scott
- Robbie Williams
- Ariana Grande
Top searched losses
- Winnie Khumalo
- Gene Hackman
- David Mabuza
- Diogo Jota
- Presley Chweneyagae
- Diane Keaton
- Charlie Kirk
- Nandi Nyembe
- Tendai Ndoro
- Douw Steyn
Top trending ‘how to’ searches
- How to vote on Big Brother
- How to log in Hollywoodbets
- How to apply for SAPS online
- When is Sassa payment for February 2025
- How to qualify for Club World Cup
- How to check tax return
- How to apply for two-pot system online withdrawal
- How to check R370 payment date
- How to apply for refugee status in USA from South Africa
- How to make pickled fish
Most searched actors/actresses
- Aaron Pierre
- Jason Statham
- Tyler Perry
- Miles Teller
- Jacob Elordi
- Josh Duhamel
- Dave Bautista
- Presley Chweneyagae
- Makoto Phumodi
- Don Mlangeni
Top searches overall
- Temu
- General Mkhwanazi
- Earth Day
- Chat GPT free
- Google Gemini
- Unisa Registration
- iPhone 17 Pro Max
- Hangwani Maumela
- FlySafair R11 tickets
- Shaka iLembe Season 2
Top sporting trends
- Diogo Jota
- Rugby Championship table
- Women Rugby World Cup
- World Athletics Championships
- FIFA Club World Cup
- U20 Rugby final
- School Rugby rankings
- Bafana Bafana
- Women Cricket World Cup
- South Africa U20 Afcon
Top trending recipe searches
- Pickled fish recipe
- Hot cross buns recipe
- Thai green curry recipe
- Scones recipe with amasi
- Lazy cat cake recipe
- Pap recipe
- Chia pudding recipe
- Creamed spinach recipe
- Eton Mess recipe
Top ‘When Is’ searches
- When is Father’s Day?
- When is Mother’s Day?
- When is Easter?
- When is Good Friday?
- When is Diwali?
- When is Eid?
- When is the G20 summit?
- When is Halloween?
- When is the Budget speech?
- When is Comrades Marathon 2025