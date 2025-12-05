Google reveals South Africa’s top searches of 2025

Public curiosity focused on politics, AI, entertainment, food and sport, Google says.

Google South Africa has released its 2025 Year in Search report, highlighting the fastest-rising queries and the topics that captured public attention over the past year. The report provides insight into what South Africans tried to understand, follow, debate or resolve online.

Politics and current affairs

General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi was among the most searched individuals in 2025. Interest surged in July following his accusations of corruption against senior political and police leaders. Recurring events such as Earth Day also ranked highly, reflecting continued engagement with climate change and environmental issues.

Searches related to major political and economic events were prominent, with the G20 summit and the Budget speech featuring in the top “When is” queries. Practical financial matters, including the new two-pot retirement system, were among the most searched “How to” topics, indicating public interest in understanding new policies.

AI and emerging technology

Artificial intelligence emerged as a major theme in 2025. Searches for terms such as “Google Gemini” show the growing adoption of AI tools and South Africans’ desire to understand and access new technology.

Entertainment and culture

Entertainment dominated several search categories. The top “How to” search was “How to vote on Big Brother,” reflecting strong engagement with the popular television series.

Actor Aaron Pierre led the Most Searched Actors/Actresses list after appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show, with viral clips driving widespread online discussion. Musician Scotts Maphuma also featured prominently, following viral incidents that generated debate about his conduct and public image.

Food trends captured attention as well, with pickled fish topping recipe searches. Interest spiked during Easter and later in the year, fuelled by online content blending tradition and modern twists.

Sports and memorials

Sports-related searches were diverse. International footballer Diogo Jota, who passed away in 2025, was the most searched athlete, followed by the Rugby Championship log table. Women’s sports also featured, with the Women’s Rugby World Cup and Women’s Cricket World Cup ranking among the top ten searches.

Searches also reflected public recognition of cultural figures lost during the year, including singer Winnie Khumalo and actors Presley Chweneyagae and Nandi Nyembe, highlighting the ongoing influence of South African artists.

“Year in Search continues to highlight what matters most to South Africans,” said Kabelo Makwane, country director for Google South Africa.

Top 10 artist searches

Scotts Maphuma

Winnie Khumalo

Naledi Aphiwe

Emtee

Nkeshemba

Kharishma

Shandesh

Travis Scott

Robbie Williams

Ariana Grande

Top searched losses

Winnie Khumalo

Gene Hackman

David Mabuza

Diogo Jota

Presley Chweneyagae

Diane Keaton

Charlie Kirk

Nandi Nyembe

Tendai Ndoro

Douw Steyn

Top trending ‘how to’ searches

How to vote on Big Brother

How to log in Hollywoodbets

How to apply for SAPS online

When is Sassa payment for February 2025

How to qualify for Club World Cup

How to check tax return

How to apply for two-pot system online withdrawal

How to check R370 payment date

How to apply for refugee status in USA from South Africa

How to make pickled fish

Most searched actors/actresses

Aaron Pierre

Jason Statham

Tyler Perry

Miles Teller

Jacob Elordi

Josh Duhamel

Dave Bautista

Presley Chweneyagae

Makoto Phumodi

Don Mlangeni

Top searches overall

Temu

General Mkhwanazi

Earth Day

Chat GPT free

Google Gemini

Unisa Registration

iPhone 17 Pro Max

Hangwani Maumela

FlySafair R11 tickets

Shaka iLembe Season 2

Top sporting trends

Diogo Jota

Rugby Championship table

Women Rugby World Cup

World Athletics Championships

FIFA Club World Cup

U20 Rugby final

School Rugby rankings

Bafana Bafana

Women Cricket World Cup

South Africa U20 Afcon

Top trending recipe searches

Pickled fish recipe

Hot cross buns recipe

Thai green curry recipe

Scones recipe with amasi

Lazy cat cake recipe

Pap recipe

Chia pudding recipe

Creamed spinach recipe

Eton Mess recipe

Top ‘When Is’ searches