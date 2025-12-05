Brave Group secures top rank in digital, AI, and transformation in 2025/26 Agency Scope Study

Independent research positions communications company as a market leader across six critical performance categories.

Brave Group has emerged as a market leader in the critical pillars of modern communication, technology, and transformation, according to the 2025/2026 Agency Scope South Africa report. The biennial study, conducted by Scopen in partnership with the Independent Agency Search & Selection Company (IAS), ranks Brave Group number one in six distinct categories, including Advanced in Digital, Use of AI, and Black Empowerment.

The Agency Scope study is widely regarded as the benchmark for the communications industry, offering a rigorous, perception-based analysis derived from face-to-face interviews with over 500 professionals, including 311 marketing leaders and decision-makers from South Africa's top spending companies. The research analysed 474 client-agency relationships across 38 creative agencies between June and September 2025.

"These results validate our strategic bet on technology and transformation," said Musa Kalenga, CEO of Brave Group. "We've deliberately positioned ourselves at the intersection of advanced capability and authentic cultural connection, because we believe the future of marketing demands both algorithmic precision and human insight."

Dual dominance: High-tech and high-culture

The report's findings highlight a rare duality in Brave Group's market positioning. The agency achieved the number one ranking in both technological capability and cultural transformation. This combination addresses what the study identifies as the modern marketing paradox: the need for algorithmic precision without sacrificing the human, cultural connection that drives brand affinity.

In the technology sphere, marketers identified Brave Group as the leader in Advanced in Digital and the Use of AI, signalling the agency's successful pivot toward data-led, future-fit marketing solutions. This positioning proves particularly strategic given that 59.3% of marketers surveyed believe agencies are creating economic or strategic advantages by using AI. In comparison, 77% of agency professionals identified adapting to AI as their primary challenge.

"AI isn't a novelty for us, it's embedded in how we solve business problems," Kalenga explained. "Our clients are facing unprecedented pressure to demonstrate ROI and business growth. AI and data analytics give us the tools to deliver measurable impact, not just creative awards."

The agency also demonstrated strong performance in Analytics and Measurement, a critical requirement for CMOs facing increasing pressure to demonstrate ROI. According to the research, 34.7% of marketers are most willing to pay premium fees for results, ROI, and efficiency, validating Brave Group's investment in measurement capabilities.

Simultaneously, the agency retained its leadership in transformation, ranking number one in Black Empowerment and number one in Diversity. This underscores Brave Group's ability to offer deep cultural relevance and authenticity, a quality clients in the study described as 'deep cultural relevance' and 'local authenticity' without arrogance.

"Transformation and diversity isn't a compliance exercise for us, it's our DNA and our competitive advantage," said Kalenga. "In a market as diverse and complex as South Africa, the ability to authentically connect across cultures, languages, and communities is what separates good marketing from great marketing. Our leadership in Black Empowerment and Diversity reflects our lived reality, not an aspiration. We know that scientific research reveals that diverse companies deliver the best outcomes to clients, the team and the market."

Operational excellence and leadership

Beyond capabilities, the study points to superior operational performance. Brave Group was ranked number one for Management Involvement, validating a service model where senior leadership remains accessible and deeply invested in a client's business. The agency also secured the number one spot for Earned Media, distinguishing its ability to generate organic traction and conversation for brands in a saturated media landscape.

These operational strengths contributed to Brave Group climbing four positions in the Overall Perception Ranking to sixteenth, with marked improvements in spontaneous awareness and new business activity, ranking eighth among all creative agencies surveyed.

Client sentiment and market validation

Qualitative feedback from the study reinforces the quantitative rankings. Clients interviewed praised the agency for being 'quick to embrace AI and data-led marketing', noting that its work across a broad portfolio creates cross-learning benefits. Another client highlighted the agency's 'can-do attitude' and production quality. At the same time, a third emphasised its collaborative approach: "Open to integrated thinking across disciplines, gladly collaborate with other agencies, and work well with them. Happy to lead or follow on a campaign."

The research also revealed that Brave Group clients value the agency's innovation and forward-thinking approach, with one noting: "Innovative, forthcoming with ideas, attentive, responds quickly, and good with comms."

Industry context and strategic implications

The Agency Scope research indicates that South African marketers are navigating significant industry shifts. Digital advertising spending in South Africa reached 17.7bn ZAR in 2024, representing a 14.2% increase over two years, according to the IAB South African Digital Ad Spend Report cited in the research. Marketing professionals now work with an average of 14.6 different partners, with digital platforms leading collaboration frequency.

The study identified three priority areas where marketers seek agency expertise: creativity and innovation (mentioned by 63% of respondents), agility and time optimisation (69.6%), and demonstrating ROI and effectiveness (27.4%). Brave Group's performance across these dimensions positions the agency strategically to address evolving client needs.

Notably, 61.1% of South African marketers currently work with integrated agencies, with 57.6% expressing preference for this model in future partnerships – the highest rate among comparable markets globally. Brave Group's strong performance in integrated services aligns with this market preference.

"The research confirms what we're hearing from our clients, that the market is moving toward integrated partners who can combine technology, strategy, and cultural insight," Kalenga noted. "We've been fortunate to build capabilities in these areas, but the real test is whether we can consistently deliver on that promise for every client, every day."

Implication for marketers

For South African CMOs and brand leaders, Brave Group's performance in the 2025/26 Agency Scope suggests a partner capability that solves the modern marketing paradox: the need for advanced, algorithmic precision (AI/digital) without sacrificing the human, cultural connection (diversity/empowerment) that drives brand love.

As marketers face mounting pressure to demonstrate business impact, with 65.6% preferring output-based remuneration systems tied to measurable results, Brave Group's leadership in analytics, measurement, and AI deployment offers a data-driven approach to accountability and performance.



