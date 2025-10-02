CMOs are making bold strategic moves with AI

The results are compelling: 75% of CMOs are now producing higher quality content, while 70% say their function has benefited from faster, sharper analysis.

The case for the AI-Powered CMO

Marketing has always been about making decisions under uncertainty: what customers want, how markets will shift, and which channels deliver return. The difference now is that AI can cut through that uncertainty with speed and scale.

A significant motivator for CMOs to adopt AI and automation is the opportunity to alleviate rising workloads and stay ahead of escalating demands. With technology evolving at a rapid pace, consumer behaviour splintering, competition intensifying, and results expected in real-time, marketers are being forced to work faster, smarter, and more precisely than ever before.

The Harvard Business Review notes that the CMO’s role has expanded in both responsibility and expectations as digital technology has become increasingly prevalent. Data volumes that once paralysed decision-makers can now be parsed in minutes. The AI-powered CMO can therefore act with confidence and at pace, while their more traditional human peers remain bogged down in PowerPoint debates.

The real prize is not efficiency. It’s strategic headroom. By automating routine tasks, such as forecasting, segmentation, and even creative variations, AI frees marketing leaders to do what only humans can: set a vision, manage culture, and build long-term brand equity.

From gut feel to predictive precision

When it comes to decision-making, AI is shifting the narrative and putting CMOs firmly back in the c-suite.

Predictive analytics allow CMOs to anticipate shifts in consumer sentiment before they become headlines. Algorithms can identify emerging micro-segments that are invisible to traditional research. Real-time optimisation means campaigns no longer run blind for weeks; they self-correct by the hour.

This is not a theory. Cannes Lions senior marketers reported double-digit returns on AI-powered creative investments. These are early signals of a permanent structural change. At Forge by Brave, we’ve seen this for ourselves.

Award-winning marketing effectiveness

Forge functions as an AI-powered agency for marketers that want to enhance advertising efficiency and radically increase the speed to market on campaigns without sacrificing strategy, creativity or insights-driven promotion.

Forge won a silver award at the 2025 New Generation Awards for its work with Nedbank. The New Generation Awards recognise exceptional and innovative, result-driven marketing campaigns that are disruptive, pioneering, and utilise cutting-edge technology solutions. The awards are judged on strategy, innovation, creativity, content, results, reach, and engagement.

Forge also won a merit award at the inaugural 2025 The Mark Awards. The award recognised creative and technological innovation for Nedbank’s AI-powered campaign, ‘We’re For Africa’.

Industrialising intelligence

Just as the printing press democratised knowledge, AI is industrialising marketing know-how. Tasks that once consumed expensive human hours, such as media optimisation, copy testing, and trend analysis, can now be scaled almost infinitely.

The CMO’s challenge is to direct that industrial capacity toward competitive advantage. Speed without judgment is a recipe for irrelevance. But speed combined with vision? That is where market leaders are made.

AI is not here to replace the CMO. But it is here to redefine the job into something far more powerful: part strategist, part technologist, part ethicist. Those who master this balance will not only survive the next decade, but also thrive. They will lead it.

The CMO’s role in the AI era is not just to oversee AI implementation, but to understand its capabilities and limitations, and to use it as a tool to drive strategic decisions and ethical marketing practices.







For more:

As media partner to the Creative Circle SA, we’re proud to publish exclusive daily snapshot updates from Cannes. Don’t miss the first Diary of Creative Circle at Cannes from the SA cohort on the ground in Cannes, every day from 19-24 June! Also Book Now for The Full Circle event, brought to you by the Creative Circle - an inspiring showcase of the top trends, insights and award winning work from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.