Boxer's latest expansion creates 287 new jobs, boosts local economies

Boxer Superstores marks a significant week of expansion, opening five new stores in a number of communities across South Africa and Eswatini.

The week of activity strengthened Boxer’s national and regional footprint and delivered a major boost to local employment.

Across these five openings, Boxer created 287 new jobs, bringing meaningful and sustainable work opportunities to individuals and households across multiple provinces in SA and Eswatini.

The new roles include store operations, fresh foods, customer service, merchandising, administration and value-added services. Every store began trading with a capable, well-trained and motivated team.

Each new store represents renewed hope, local economic stimulation and long-term income for families.

The new Boxer stores in: Jane Furse (Limpopo), Zamdela (Free State), Umzimkhulu (KZN), Segonyana (Northern Cape) and Mbabane (Eswatini) are already contributing to economic upliftment within their surrounding communities.

Local hiring at the heart of Boxer’s growth

Boxer’s commitment to local hiring ensures that job creation remains central to its expansion strategy. With 287 new staff members joining the Boxer family during this week, the retailer has strengthened its position as a major job creator in South Africa and Eswatini.

This approach helps develop local talent, build retail careers and create opportunities for personal advancement. Many of Boxer’s longstanding leaders began in entry-level roles, which reinforces the company’s belief in promoting from within and nurturing potential.

Driving economic and social impact

Boxer’s expansion strategy increases access to affordable food and essential goods while stimulating local economies through ongoing job creation.

Each new store contributes to foot traffic in the area, supports local suppliers and introduces stable economic participation.

With more openings scheduled, Boxer is ready to continue making a measurable and positive impact in communities across the region.