#BizTrends2025: Field Force’s Ged Nooy gives 5 standout retail trends driving leadership in 2025
2024 saw big names like Massmart, Spar and Pick n Pay clamouring to regain relevance, while Shoprite has surged ahead, grabbing shoppers’ attention with innovative customer-facing campaigns and a sharp focus on what customers want.
Looking at the year ahead, things are about to heat up, with the runners-up working overtime to capture pole position.
Here are the five trends that could define retail in 2025 – and agility is going to be what separates the leaders from those left behind.
- Loyalty gets serious
By October 2024, South Africa’s retail sales were up by 6.3% year-on-year, and loyalty programmes played a big part in keeping customers coming back to their retailers of choice.
The loyalty game is heating up, and it’s easy to see why. Amid high inflation and a wide variety of choices, shoppers are picky about where they spend their money.
Loyalty programmes are now about much more than just collecting points. They instantly gratify discerning shoppers with immediate savings and drive repeat purchases.
Shoprite’s Xtra Savings card and Checkers Sixty60 app have nailed it. Xtra Savings is now South Africa’s biggest loyalty programme, and has won international accolades.
The big question is, what happens next? Shoprite will need to keep momentum going to maintain their leadership. Retailers and forecourts will continue to amplify their reward card offerings to drive greater brand loyalty, repeat purchases and bigger basket sizes while cementing their loyalty partner ecosystems.
We have seen banking partnerships with players like Discovery taking the lead, fuelling spend and supporting convenient shopping. Look out for more collaborations in 2025.
- More than just groceries
Retailers are branching out. It’s not just about the essentials anymore.
Shoprite’s diving into clothing with Uniq Clothing and outdoor gear through Checkers Outdoor. Pick n Pay is pushing its clothing range aggressively with variety at affordable prices, and Woolworths keeps expanding with Now Now Cafés and their WCellar offering.
Why does this matter? It’s about spreading risk and attracting more customers.
In Q1 2024, retail sales hit R112bn—a 7.3% jump from the year before— and this kind of diversification is expanding the numbers.
It’s the old “All your eggs in one basket” cliché. When in doubt, diversify. The playing field has changed. Retailers must grow with it to survive.
- Shaking up the informal market
The informal trade sector is a massive opportunity waiting to be tapped. New legislation targeting foreign-owned stores, combined with growing concerns about food safety, has set the stage for big changes.
Chains like Shoprite’s Usave and Pick n Pay’s Boxer are already geared up to make their mark here.
But it’s not just the big players. Expect to see smaller ventures popping up, finding creative ways to deliver safe, affordable products to communities that need them most.
It’s a win-win—better products for shoppers and new growth for retailers.
- In-store media is taking over
Walk into a shop, and you’ll notice something new—digital displays everywhere.
In-store media is becoming a go-to strategy for retailers to connect with shoppers while they browse. Pharmacies, forecourts and even taverns are all getting in on the action.
For brands, it’s a clever way to stand out and get shoppers’ attention at just the right moment. It’s not just about looking fancy; it’s about turning a browse into a buy.
Aligned with global (and local trends) I suspect to see retailers leveraging digital in-store media to enhance and improve the shopper experience, leading to a more enjoyable shopping experience — and most importantly — higher in-store and online sales conversions.
Manufacturers can leverage this medium to drive their market share growth while helping differentiate from their competitors.
- Nailing the basics: in-store execution
Here’s the thing—no matter how fancy your loyalty programmes or in-store tech are, if your shelves are empty or the prices are wrong, shoppers will head elsewhere. It’s all about getting the basics right.
Whether it’s keeping shelves stocked, labels accurate or promotions front and centre, this is one area no retailer can afford to get wrong. Established brand presence across all channels is essential.
That means ensuring that packing and pricing are geared to the relevant shopper market, be it wholesale, retail, convenience or informal. Brands should ensure that regular promotional activity and presence are maintained across all of these sectors.
A wild card: Pick n Pay’s comeback?
Now, here’s an interesting one. Under Sean Summers, Pick n Pay might be gearing up for a serious comeback.
By focusing on the values that made it a household name—putting shoppers and suppliers first—they’re making moves to regain lost ground. It’s a long road, but with store consolidations nearly done, they just might have what it takes to challenge Shoprite.
For good measure
How can the retailers and manufacturers ensure that in-store KPIs are always in place?
To quote Thomas Monson, “When performance gets measured, performance improves. When performance is measured and reported, the rate of improvement accelerates.”
Field Force findings from auditing up to one million data points daily show that by measuring and reporting performance, in-store KPIs improve by up to 20%. I
In our multifaceted market, measurement is imperative.
The Foundation for Leadership in 2025
Across all these trends — loyalty programmes, diversification, informal market strategies and in-store media — one thing is clear: success belongs to the retailers who can adapt swiftly, innovate boldly and execute flawlessly.
Agility is not optional. Retailers who fail to align agility with operational excellence risk losing their edge, no matter how creative their strategies might be.
Wait, watch and learn
Will 2024’s underdogs pull off an upset, or will the reigning champions have another knock-out year? Grab the popcorn and enjoy the show.
I’m sure there are many surprises in store — pun-intended.