BizTrends2025: Field Force’s Ged Nooy gives 5 standout retail trends driving leadership in 2025

Ged Nooy, general manager of Field Force, a division of Provantage, looks at five standout retail trends driving leadership in 2025 (Image supplied)

2024 saw big names like Massmart, Spar and Pick n Pay clamouring to regain relevance, while Shoprite has surged ahead, grabbing shoppers’ attention with innovative customer-facing campaigns and a sharp focus on what customers want.

Looking at the year ahead, things are about to heat up, with the runners-up working overtime to capture pole position.

Here are the five trends that could define retail in 2025 – and agility is going to be what separates the leaders from those left behind.

Loyalty gets serious By October 2024, South Africa’s retail sales were up by 6.3% year-on-year, and loyalty programmes played a big part in keeping customers coming back to their retailers of choice. The loyalty game is heating up, and it’s easy to see why. Amid high inflation and a wide variety of choices, shoppers are picky about where they spend their money. Loyalty programmes are now about much more than just collecting points. They instantly gratify discerning shoppers with immediate savings and drive repeat purchases. Shoprite’s Xtra Savings card and Checkers Sixty60 app have nailed it. Xtra Savings is now South Africa’s biggest loyalty programme, and has won international accolades. The big question is, what happens next? Shoprite will need to keep momentum going to maintain their leadership. Retailers and forecourts will continue to amplify their reward card offerings to drive greater brand loyalty, repeat purchases and bigger basket sizes while cementing their loyalty partner ecosystems. We have seen banking partnerships with players like Discovery taking the lead, fuelling spend and supporting convenient shopping. Look out for more collaborations in 2025.

More than just groceries Retailers are branching out. It’s not just about the essentials anymore. Shoprite’s diving into clothing with Uniq Clothing and outdoor gear through Checkers Outdoor. Pick n Pay is pushing its clothing range aggressively with variety at affordable prices, and Woolworths keeps expanding with Now Now Cafés and their WCellar offering. Why does this matter? It’s about spreading risk and attracting more customers. In Q1 2024, retail sales hit R112bn—a 7.3% jump from the year before— and this kind of diversification is expanding the numbers. It’s the old “All your eggs in one basket” cliché. When in doubt, diversify. The playing field has changed. Retailers must grow with it to survive.

Shaking up the informal market The informal trade sector is a massive opportunity waiting to be tapped. New legislation targeting foreign-owned stores, combined with growing concerns about food safety, has set the stage for big changes. Chains like Shoprite’s Usave and Pick n Pay’s Boxer are already geared up to make their mark here. But it’s not just the big players. Expect to see smaller ventures popping up, finding creative ways to deliver safe, affordable products to communities that need them most. It’s a win-win—better products for shoppers and new growth for retailers.

In-store media is taking over Walk into a shop, and you’ll notice something new—digital displays everywhere. In-store media is becoming a go-to strategy for retailers to connect with shoppers while they browse. Pharmacies, forecourts and even taverns are all getting in on the action. For brands, it’s a clever way to stand out and get shoppers’ attention at just the right moment. It’s not just about looking fancy; it’s about turning a browse into a buy. Aligned with global (and local trends) I suspect to see retailers leveraging digital in-store media to enhance and improve the shopper experience, leading to a more enjoyable shopping experience — and most importantly — higher in-store and online sales conversions. Manufacturers can leverage this medium to drive their market share growth while helping differentiate from their competitors.