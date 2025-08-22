Upside-down cleaning? Domestos Power Foam makes it possible

Domestos has launched Domestos Power Foam Toilet & Bathroom Spray — designed to seek out and eliminate hidden germs with precision and power.

Image supplied

At the heart of Power Foam is a unique upside-down spray bottle paired with a thick, expanding foam. The precision trigger works just as effectively when inverted, allowing users to target awkward angles with ease.

The foam clings to vertical and curved surfaces, increasing contact time and coverage in places ordinary cleaners miss.

The result? Proven hygienic efficacy that kills 99.99% of germs — including viruses and bacteria — while cutting through limescale and soap scum.

Power Foam is effective across toilets and broader bathroom surfaces like tiles, sinks, taps, mirrors, and showers.

Available in three long-lasting fragrances — Arctic Fresh, Citrus Blast, and Floral Burst — Power Foam leaves toilets and bathrooms germ-free, smelling clean and refreshed long after use.

“From a product-innovation perspective, Domestos Power Foam will reimagine how people clean the areas places they struggle to reach in the toilet and bathroom,” says Nobuhle Ngubane, Domestos senior marketing manager.

“The upside-down functionality of the spray trigger provides the power and targeted convenience that puts hygiene exactly where it’s needed, while the expanding foam helps ensure complete, confident coverage on surfaces. But at its core, this innovation lives up to the core of Domestos, which is to protect families from illness-causing germs, support families with reliable cleanliness and hygiene — and reflects Unilever’s purpose to make everyday hygiene easier, more accessible, and more effective for everyone.”

Domestos Power Foam is available exclusively at Checkers, Checkers Hyper and Checkers Sixty.