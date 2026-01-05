South Africa becomes a global hotspot for offshoring talent

Offshoring recruitment firm, The Legends Agency reports that international businesses are fast-tracking expansion in South Africa, tapping into the country's skilled labour pool to boost operational performance.

The firm has experienced remarkable growth in 2025, nearly tripling (2.78x) its workforce in 2025, reflecting unprecedented demand from international businesses seeking South African talent.

The Legends Agency has supported over 200 global firms in hiring South African staff across more than 1,000 roles spanning diverse sectors including hospitality, construction, accountancy, customer services and technology.

According to figures from the Western Cape government, outsourcing contributes approximately R35bn to South Africa's economy annually. The province alone hosts 60 outsourcing companies employing more than 70,000 people - a dramatic rise from just 2,000 employees 15 years ago.

With global companies facing escalating operational costs and tax burdens, particularly in Britain, South African teams are delivering cost reductions of up to 50% while maintaining exceptional quality standards.

South Africa's world-class universities, advantageous time zone positioning for European markets, and an unemployment rate exceeding 30% have positioned the country as a premier offshoring destination for forward-thinking businesses.

SA CEO of The Legends Agency, Anthony Kettle said: "With mounting pressures on businesses globally, employers are seeking cost-effective strategies to remain competitive without compromising on quality.

“We're immensely proud to connect international companies with South Africa's exceptional talent pool. Our employees benefit from stable, well-paid employment with global companies, gaining invaluable international experience and career development opportunities that might otherwise be unavailable in the local market.”