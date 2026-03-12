Mpumalanga unveils new state-of-the-art Silulu Secondary School

The Mpumalanga Education Department has opened a newly completed, state-of-the-art high school within the Nkomazi Local Municipality for learners and educators.

Silulu Secondary School has officially been declared ready for occupation to provide learners with a safe, dignified, and conducive learning environment.

The school consists of 28 classrooms, an administration block, a computer centre, a science laboratory, a library, and a multi-purpose hall.

“The facility also includes a fully equipped kitchen, 22 enviro-loo sanitation units, reliable water and electricity supply, a guard house, security fencing, ramps and rails for accessibility, a sheltered parking area, and a paved assembly space for learners.

“To nurture both the mind and body, the school boasts three sports facilities: a tennis court, a netball court, and a soccer field, which is currently nearing completion,” the department said on Thursday.

In support of teaching and learning, the school has been furnished with learner desks and chairs, educator tables and chairs, office furniture, cabinets, and other essential equipment.

Next phase

While the computer centre and library are fully established, the provision of additional learning resources will form part of the next phase of development.

“Silulu Secondary School was established in response to the rapid growth of surrounding communities and the rising demand for accessible, quality education.

“At its inception, both learners and educators were temporarily accommodated at a nearby Mjokwane Secondary School.

“During this time, the school community demonstrated resilience, patience, and an unwavering commitment to learning,” the department said.

Subsequently, the Mpumalanga Provincial Government undertook the construction of permanent school facilities.

The completion of the construction demonstrates the government’s commitment to meeting the needs of communities.

“Silulu Secondary School now stands as a beacon of progress and possibility. For the learners and educators who endured challenges in the past, this new school represents far more than bricks and mortar.

“It symbolises dignity restored, stability secured and hope renewed. It stands as a place where dreams will be nurtured and futures shaped,” the department said.