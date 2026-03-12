South Africa
Education Primary & Secondary Education
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

North-West University (NWU)University of PretoriaAfdaRainbow ChickenRichfieldWaterfall School of BusinessSesekoCambriLearnSaving Grace EducationTutor DoctorBullion PR & CommunicationCollege SAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Mpumalanga unveils new state-of-the-art Silulu Secondary School

    The Mpumalanga Education Department has opened a newly completed, state-of-the-art high school within the Nkomazi Local Municipality for learners and educators.
    12 Mar 2026
    12 Mar 2026
    Image source:
    Image source: @GCSI_Mpumalanga on X

    Silulu Secondary School has officially been declared ready for occupation to provide learners with a safe, dignified, and conducive learning environment.

    The school consists of 28 classrooms, an administration block, a computer centre, a science laboratory, a library, and a multi-purpose hall.

    “The facility also includes a fully equipped kitchen, 22 enviro-loo sanitation units, reliable water and electricity supply, a guard house, security fencing, ramps and rails for accessibility, a sheltered parking area, and a paved assembly space for learners.

    “To nurture both the mind and body, the school boasts three sports facilities: a tennis court, a netball court, and a soccer field, which is currently nearing completion,” the department said on Thursday.

    In support of teaching and learning, the school has been furnished with learner desks and chairs, educator tables and chairs, office furniture, cabinets, and other essential equipment.

    Image source:
    Image source: @GCSI_Mpumalanga on X

    Next phase

    While the computer centre and library are fully established, the provision of additional learning resources will form part of the next phase of development.

    “Silulu Secondary School was established in response to the rapid growth of surrounding communities and the rising demand for accessible, quality education.

    “At its inception, both learners and educators were temporarily accommodated at a nearby Mjokwane Secondary School.

    “During this time, the school community demonstrated resilience, patience, and an unwavering commitment to learning,” the department said.

    Subsequently, the Mpumalanga Provincial Government undertook the construction of permanent school facilities.

    The completion of the construction demonstrates the government’s commitment to meeting the needs of communities.

    “Silulu Secondary School now stands as a beacon of progress and possibility. For the learners and educators who endured challenges in the past, this new school represents far more than bricks and mortar.

    “It symbolises dignity restored, stability secured and hope renewed. It stands as a place where dreams will be nurtured and futures shaped,” the department said.

    Read more: new school, new high school
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz