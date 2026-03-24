Liberty hit by data breach after unauthorised system access

Liberty has confirmed a data breach after detecting unauthorised access to parts of its IT environment, according to reports.

The insurer said it became aware of the incident recently and moved to contain it, initiating an internal investigation with the support of cybersecurity specialists, reports said.

The breach is understood to involve certain internal systems, with early indications suggesting that client data may have been accessed. However, the full scope and impact of the incident remain under investigation, according to reports.

Liberty has since secured its systems and is working to determine the extent of the compromise. The company is also in the process of notifying affected clients, reports said.

While details remain limited, the incident is believed to be linked to a cyberattack in which an unauthorised third party gained access to company's infrastructure.

Liberty has not publicly disclosed whether a ransom demand was made or if any data has been exfiltrated, according to reports.

The company said it is taking steps to strengthen its security measures and mitigate any potential risks arising from the breach, reports said.