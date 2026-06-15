ONE Gospel commemorates 50 years of Youth Day with inspiring Youth Month programming

As South Africa commemorates the 50th anniversary of the 16 June 1976 Soweto Uprising, ONE Gospel is dedicating Youth Month to honouring the courage of the youth of 1976 while inspiring today’s generation through a special line-up of faith-filled, educational and uplifting programming.

The campaign reflects on the legacy of young people who stood for freedom, dignity and justice, while addressing the hopes, challenges and aspirations of South Africa’s youth today. Through prayer, worship, music, youth conversations, family viewing and documentary storytelling, ONE Gospel aims to create meaningful moments of reflection, inspiration and hope.

For years, ONE Gospel has remained committed to empowering young audiences through content centred on identity, purpose, leadership, entrepreneurship, faith and personal growth. The channel believes that while the youth of 1976 fought for freedom, today’s generation must be equipped to shape South Africa’s future through opportunity, innovation and hope.

“Fifty years after the Soweto Uprising, the courage and sacrifice of the youth of 1976 continue to inspire us. Youth Day is not only an opportunity to honour our history, but also a moment to reflect on our responsibility to support and empower today’s young people. Through ONE Gospel, we remain committed to creating content that inspires faith, encourages purpose, promotes positive values and gives young people hope as they navigate an increasingly complex world,” says Calvin Sefala, CEO of Urban Brew Studios.

ONE Gospel Youth Day special programming – 16 June 2026

9am – Prayer for the Youth

A special programme dedicated to praying for South Africa’s young people, addressing issues such as unemployment, mental health challenges, anxiety, hopelessness and uncertainty about the future.

12pm – Ekhaya Worship Festival

A powerful atmosphere of praise and worship celebrating healing, unity, faith and spiritual renewal.

2pm – The Pilgrim’s Progress

A family and children’s special that introduces themes of courage, perseverance, faith and purpose through engaging storytelling.

4pm – New Season Launch: My Playlist Top 10

A celebration of gospel music, worship and testimony, bringing viewers closer to the songs and artists shaping today’s gospel sound.

5pm – Empowa Youth

A youth-focused programme creating space for conversations around identity, purpose, ambition, leadership and the realities facing young South Africans.

7pm – Kagiso Trust Documentary Premiere

The day concludes with a powerful documentary chronicling the remarkable journey of Kagiso Trust over four decades of community development.

Founded in 1985 by anti-apartheid stalwarts and men of faith including Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Dr Beyers Naudé, Reverend Frank Chikane and Eric Molobi, Kagiso Trust became a beacon of hope during one of South Africa’s darkest periods, channelling international solidarity funding to victims of apartheid. Four decades later, its legacy continues through education, enterprise development and community upliftment.

The documentary tells, for the first time, the story of how a liberation-era trust evolved into a self-sustaining force for renewal, transforming schools, empowering communities and turning pain into purpose.

Honouring the Past. Empowering the Present. Inspiring the Future.

Fifty years after June 16, 1976, many of the challenges facing South Africa’s youth have changed, yet the need for resilience, leadership, opportunity and hope remains as urgent as ever.

This Youth Month, ONE Gospel invites viewers to remember the legacy of those who marched for freedom while investing in the dreams, ambitions and purpose of those who will lead South Africa into the future.

Through content that celebrates faith, family, leadership, culture and the power of African stories, ONE Gospel remains committed to uplifting, informing and inspiring audiences across South Africa and beyond.

Join ONE Gospel this Youth Day and throughout Youth Month as we commemorate 50 years of youth legacy through faith, worship, purpose and powerful storytelling.

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