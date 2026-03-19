Urban Brew Studios scores double Safta win, cementing industry leadership

Urban Brew Studios has strengthened its position as a leading force in African content production, securing two major wins at the South African Film and Television Awards.

The studio took home Best Entertainment Programme for Yash’Ingoma and Best Structured Soapie Reality Show for Young, Famous & African, reaffirming its ability to deliver high-impact content that resonates across both local and global audiences.

These wins underscore Urban Brew Studios’ growing influence in a competitive and rapidly evolving broadcast and streaming landscape, where culturally relevant, premium storytelling continues to drive audience engagement and platform performance. With a strong footprint across linear television and digital platforms, the studio remains at the forefront of content that not only entertains but also shapes cultural conversations.

Yash’Ingoma, produced in collaboration with Skepe Entertainment, celebrates the richness of Maskandi traditional music and performance. The show has carved out a unique space within the local entertainment ecosystem, connecting audiences through authentic storytelling rooted in faith, heritage and musical expression.

Meanwhile, Young, Famous & African, co-produced with A Pop Media, continues to make waves as one of Africa’s most recognisable structured reality formats. With its strong international appeal and cross-platform reach, the series has become a key driver of African storytelling on the global stage, showcasing the continent’s talent, ambition and evolving cultural identity.

“These awards are a testament to the power of intentional storytelling and the strength of our partnerships,” said Carol Washington. “At Urban Brew Studios, we are committed to creating content that not only reflects who we are as Africans but also competes at a global standard. This recognition affirms that our stories have both cultural value and commercial impact.”

The double win further positions Urban Brew Studios as a trusted content partner for broadcasters, brands and platforms seeking premium African productions that deliver both audience scale and meaningful engagement.

As the industry continues to shift toward audience-driven, multi-platform consumption, Urban Brew Studios remains focused on expanding its content slate, strengthening strategic partnerships and investing in formats that travel – ensuring African stories are seen, heard and celebrated across the world.



