BehindtheCampaign | Metropolitan’s Gogo Vivian and the Fam: Family drama sparks financial planning conversations

Metropolitan’s new campaign, Gogo Vivian and the Fam, is built on the insight that in South Africa, every family has its drama and often, at the centre of that drama is something deeper: important conversations about planning, protection and legacy that are postponed for “one day” but seldom happen.

Metropolitan’s Gogo Vivian and the Fam campaign explores financial planning conversations through the insight of family drama (Image supplied)

When those conversations are avoided, uncertainty creeps in and that turns moments that should bring families together into moments of chaos.

A powerful matriarch

It also reflects the reality that families come in many forms, but often there is a powerful matriarch at the centre.

At the heart of the story is Gogo Vivian, a glamorous, sharp and direct matriarch who calls her family together to confront the conversations many households avoid.

The campaign arrives at a revealing moment in South African financial life, and at a deliberate one in Metropolitan’s.

Lack of financial planning

According to research conducted by the Bureau of Marketing Research, nearly 75% of South African households hold funeral cover, making it the most widely held financial product in the country.

Yet fewer than 30% participate in a pension fund, and just 23% hold any form of savings or investment product.

South Africa has planned for the end with considerably more diligence than it has planned for everything that comes before it.

Humour and cultural truth

Through humour, cultural truth and deeply relatable family dynamics, Gogo Vivian and the Fam show what it looks like to truly have these details in place.

A funeral already arranged, a retirement securely planned, and loved ones spared the chaos that so often comes when families are least prepared.

“South Africans understand better than most that protecting the people you love is not something you leave to chance.

“Gogo Vivian shows what it looks like when the details are truly taken care of. And that is the certainty Metropolitan exists to provide, across every stage of life,” says Lindiwe Gumede, chief marketing officer at Metropolitan.

A brand stepping forward

In an environment where many households face rising financial pressure, Metropolitan believes that clearer conversations about financial protection are more important than ever.

The brand has long been one of South Africa’s most trusted names in funeral cover for 128 years, but Gogo Vivian and the Fam represent a deliberate expansion of that identity.

“That history means people know us, trust us and have tested us over generations. It also gives us the credibility to have honest conversations about planning and the role it plays in protecting families,” Gumede adds.

The campaign spans three of Metropolitan’s core products: Funeral Plan, Retirement Annuity and Life Cover.

Each execution introduces a new dimension of Gogo Vivian’s planning, and a new argument for why certainty at every stage of life requires the same attention to detail.

Creative thinking behind Gogo Vivian and the Fam

The creative concept was developed in partnership with Lobengula Advertising, whose storytelling approach is grounded in real South African cultural insight.

Brenda Khumalo, founder and managing director of Lobengula Advertising, said the idea for Gogo Vivian was inspired by familiar family dynamics across the country.

“This campaign was built on the power of partnership, between Lobengula and Metropolitan, and between creativity and real South African insight.

"Many of the young creatives who worked on this campaign grew up in homes where there was always that matriarch ensuring things were done properly,” says Khumalo.

“Gogo Vivian exists in every South African family, the person who has thought about the things the rest of the family has not.

“What we wanted was for people to see her and immediately recognise her. The comedy comes from that recognition, but underneath it is something very real: the relief of knowing someone has handled the details," she adds.

Empower South Africans

Through this campaign, the brand intends to empower South Africans to better understand their choices and take control of their planning journey.

“Many South Africans either feel overwhelmed by insurance or falsely confident that they are covered, when the details often do not match their lives, says Gumede.

“We are there for your financial progress every step of the way, through advice, service and ongoing support that helps people truly understand their benefits, customise their cover and adjust their plans as the details in your life change.”

The campaign will roll out across television, out-of-home, radio, digital platforms and social media, supported by a range of storytelling formats designed to deepen engagement.

Credits

Spitfire Films

Executive producer: Liesl Lategan Kyriakou

Director: Katlego Baaitse

Producer: Bale M

PM: Relebohile Thianye

Accounts: Jillian Duarte

Metropolitan

Group chief marketing officer: Nontokozo Madonsela

Chief marketing officer: Lindiwe Gumede

Head of brand: Marketing Charmaine Mhlongo

Graphic designer: Trilla Thula

Head of integrated communications: Obakeng Nyokong

Marketing Intern: Luyanda Ndaba

Lobengula Advertising

Managing director: Brenda Khumalo

ECD: TK Khumalo

Creative director: Stephanie Rous

Creativediirector: Kamo Nche

BUD: Success Mathebula

Creative group head: Eric Mdluli

Writer: Umar Makhubu

Copywriter: Monox Litheko

Producer: Yolanda Hlakula

Account director: Zama Maphango