BehindtheCampaign | It Just Got Real with a Springbok legend and Toyota SA's new bZ4X

Toyota SA's bZ4X is literally for real. Toyota gave the car to a real South African, Springbok legend and head coach of the Toyota Cheetahs, Francois Steyn and told him to test it out. Because the campaign is all about being real, there were no scripts for the digital series.

Springbok legend and head coach of the Toyota Cheetahs, Francois Steyn, tests the Toyota bZ4X in its It Just Got Real campaign (Image supplied)

Toyota then let Frans, with his friend Ruan Pienaar tagging along, give the audience his honest opinion of the car.

All in Bloemfotein - not what you picture when you think of an electric car ad - but that’s exactly why Toyota and the Studio One team at Publicis Groupe Africa thought it was the perfect place to show off the bZ4X.

Because the battery-electric bZ4X isn’t your run-of-the-mill EV, it’s a Toyota all-wheel drive SUV made to handle real South African conditions.

Hence the tagline for the new campaign is It Just Got Real.

The campaign consists of three long-form episodes and several short-form content pieces. The campaign comes to life with Bloemfontein as the backdrop as Frans and Ruan set out to see just what the bZ4X can do.

The series kicks off at Toyota Stadium (where Frans is asked to test-drive the bZ4X) and sees the two Springbok legends go from city to farm to racetrack, all to see what this electric vehicle is capable of.

It’s a fun ride with a lot of banter between two guys who are clearly very good friends, and it sees the bZ4X end up in places you would never expect from an electric vehicle.

How it really is

Matthew Shafto, creative group head at Studio One, says, “South African consumers want a vehicle that fits into their lifestyles. So, when launching the bZ4X, we knew that we were going to have to do something different to other electric vehicle ads.

"That’s why we gave it to someone who doesn’t pull any punches and tells people how it really is.”

Tasneem Lorgat, general manager for marketing communications at Toyota South Africa Motors, adds, “The bZ4X is an all-wheel drive SUV. It’s powerful and extremely capable with state-of-the-art tech and convenience features.

"It also happens to be a battery electric vehicle, but being an all-electric Toyota is not the only thing that stands out. That’s why with this campaign we wanted to do something that didn’t feel like any other electric vehicle ad, and I think we’ve done that.”

Watch the digital series here.

If you want to see for yourself how real the all-new bZ4X is, you can watch the digital series here. And for FAQs, you can watch them here - Frans Answers Questions.

Credits

Client

General manager marketing and communications: Tasneem Lorgat

Senior manager for marketing and advertising: Rethabile Bopape

Manager marketing advertising and digital: Lebohang Matsoso

Agency

Executive creative director: Peet Engelbrecht

Creative director: Kate de Bruyn

Group head: Matthew Shafto

Art director: Megan Hills

Copywriter: Matthew Shafto

Senior account director: Sylvester Asiamah

Business unit director: Mara Diavastos

Production lead: Sally Walland

Producition house

Director: Juniper

Executive producer: Jackie Hindle-Nel

Producer: Vuyo Depha

1st AD: Murray MacDonald

Crew

DOP: Alard de Smidt

Focus puller: Tyrone Poipao

Loader: Mari Schultz

DIT / VTO: Tumelo Kgongwana

Sound: David Seapose

Pilot: Dylan Theron

Photographer: Stefan Kotze

Photographer assistant: Jason Knell

Gaffer: Vukani Khawula

Best boy gaffer/Grip: Samkelo Mavundla

Key grip: Werner Nortje

Precision driver: Devon Scott

Car detailer: Anthony Clifton

Car detailer: Jaguar Makgoba

Car detailer: Evans Makuvele

Medic: Franco Griesel

Unit manager: Benjamin Khanyisa

Unit assistant: Nkosenhle Thabethe

Production assistant: Thapelo Moloi

Audio: Myles McDonald and Pasja Schneider

Post production: Kayleigh Kinnear