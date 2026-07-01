BehindtheCampaign | The Street Store: Letting it go looks good on you

Reframing donation as personal closure with the tagline: Letting it go looks good on you, this year’s Street Store Winter Campaign ‘Clothes for Closure’ reached 30 million people, generating 1.4 million in media value, with 100% positive sentiment.

Volunteers unpacking & sorting clothing at The Haven Night Shelter (Image supplied)

Founded in Cape Town in 2014 at M+C Saatchi Abel, part of The Up&Up Group, The Street Store is the world’s first rent-free, premises-free, free pop-up clothing store for those in need.

The Winter campaign featured personified garments on posters with the lines He ghosted you. His sweater didn’t and the Wardrobe DiariesStitch & Tell digital series amplified the idea across broadcast and social media platforms.

Keeping excuses

Kicking off in March 2026, the campaign culminated on 23 May in pop-up stores around the country, which M+C Saatchi Abel hosted in Cape Town and Johannesburg with longstanding partners, The Haven Night Shelter and The Salvation Army, respectively.

While hundreds of people in need shopped with dignity at these two stores, thousands more were welcomed across the nine Street Stores hosted across the country.

Creative director, Julie Thorogood says, “We realised people weren't keeping their clothes, they were keeping excuses. The ex's hoodie. The jeans for a summer body that never arrived. The blazer for a career they're never going back to.

“By using humour instead of guilt, we helped people let go of the stories hiding in their wardrobes, and in doing so, gave those clothes a second life with someone who needed them more.”

Marketing director, Deborah Whitlock, shares, “The campaign succeeded in capturing the attention of not just the public but corporate donors as well. In the end, we received over 100 boxes of clothing, which was phenomenal for our Jhb and CT sites.”

The Winter campaign featured personified garments on posters with the lines “He ghosted you. His sweater didn’t” (Image supplied)

Everything is measured

“At The Street Store, everything is measured,” says Whitlock.

“The number of people we clothe, the amount of distributed items, kilograms of clothing diverted from landfills – so we continuously learn, improve and evolve.

“That is why we also track the media and its reach effectiveness as much as possible.”

Across March to May 2026, 54 total media placements delivered R1,478,844 in AVE and accrued a reach of 30.9 million+.

KFM’s EB Inglis reached 1.1-million listeners per clip across eight broadcasts; SABC News took the story nationally, profiling the Bloemfontein Street Store; a Fast Company SA feature reached 5.7 million unique browsers.

Out of home (OOH) advertising was valued at over R1.7m, radio above R400,000, and print at R70,000.

The pro bono media strength of this campaign was over R2.2m.

When the DNA of the organisation is about wasting nothing and appreciating everything, it builds in a discipline around impact, both in lives and in the effectiveness of thinking and working.

Kwezi in his new jacket (Image supplied)

A “lekker pair of tekkies”

Kwezi Fuku, from the Eastern Cape, had been on the streets for seven months. This was his first Street Store experience.

He knew exactly what he needed: a warm jacket, a good pair of jeans, and a “lekker pair of tekkies”.

In light of the Cape Town winter, warm jackets were in short supply. Volunteers were moved to donate their own clothing.

As Kwezi scanned the piles, Street Store patron Mike Abel noticed the limited selection and handed his jacket to Kwezi, embodying the spirit of The Street Store.

When Kwezi left The Haven Shelter Street Store that day, he carried more than just a warm jacket.

Like hundreds of others who passed through The Street Store, he walked away with something equally important – a renewed sense of dignity and the hope for a better tomorrow.

The Street Store has clothed over one million people across six continents to date. To be a part of the mission, visit The Street Store.

Credits

Marketing director: Deborah Whitlock

Marketing manager: Ntombi Mkhwanazi

Group chief creative officer: Neo Mashigo

Chief creative officer: Jake Bester

Creative director: Julie Thorogood

Copywriter: Ndivhu Ralushai

Art directors: Thapelo Dikotope, Julie Thorogood

Motion designer creative: Donovan Benson-Armer, Gabriel Chetty

Animation studio: Digital Union

Sound studio: Sonovision

Producer: Keyana Govender, Samuel Akach