Jacaranda FM appoints Bhekiwe Khumalo as HR manager as Dane de Klerk takes group role

Jacaranda FM is pleased to announce the appointment of Bhekiwe Khumalo as the station’s new human resources manager, effective 1 July 2026. She takes over from Dané De Klerk, who will move into a broader strategic role within the Kagiso Connect Group.

Khumalo joins Jacaranda FM with more than 12 years of human resources experience across multiple industries, including entertainment, retail, telecommunications and agriculture. Her extensive career has seen her support both local and multinational organisations, with experience spanning South Africa, Zambia, Nigeria, Tanzania, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

She brings a strong track record of leading HR functions within complex organisations, driving strategic interventions, improving operational efficiencies and building healthy, high-performing workplace cultures. Her leadership philosophy is centred on continuous improvement, skills development and creating environments where people feel respected, valued and empowered to succeed.

Commenting on her appointment, Bhekiwe Khumalo says “The opportunity to join such an amazing brand is truly humbling. I’m excited by the prospect of working alongside such a talented and focused team of men and women. I look forward to the learning, growth and collective impact.”

Dané De Klerk, who has played a key role in Jacaranda FM’s HR function, will now serve as Talent and HR manager for Kagiso Connect. In this expanded role, she will lead the people and HR strategy across Kagiso Connect entities, Time Out South Africa and Vouch, while also driving talent management and learning and development initiatives for the broader Kagiso Connect group, which includes Jacaranda FM, East Coast Radio, Vouch, and Time Out South Africa.

In her new capacity, Dané will oversee the full employee lifecycle for Time Out South Africa and Vouch, including talent acquisition, workforce planning, employee relations, performance management, organisational development, culture and engagement, remuneration and benefits, policy governance, compliance, and HR operational excellence. Additionally, as Group Talent Manager, she will focus on building organisational capability, strengthening leadership pipelines, leadership development, succession planning, coaching, mentoring, and creating a culture of continuous learning across the group.

A Professional Certified Coach (PCC) and Certified Integral Coach®, de Klerk says the new role represents an opportunity to further invest in the organisation's people and future leaders. “I’m incredibly passionate about developing people and leaders and creating environments where individuals can thrive and reach their full potential,” she says. “This role presents an exciting opportunity to shape the future talent and leadership agenda across Kagiso Connect, strengthen organisational capability and help prepare the next generation of leaders within our business.”

Vuyani Dombo, managing director at Jacaranda FM, adds “We are thrilled to welcome Bhekiwe to the Jacaranda FM team. Her extensive experience and people-focused approach make her an excellent fit for our station. We also extend our deepest gratitude to Dané for her outstanding contribution over the years. We are excited that she will continue to play a strategic role across the wider Kagiso Connect group.”

Both appointments mark an exciting new phase for the Jacaranda FM and Kagiso Connect teams, with fresh energy, continued growth, and a shared commitment to putting people first.



