Basetsana Kumalo, Bryan Habana and more to speak at the Mancosa Jacaranda FM Business Breakfast

Some of South Africa's most respected business leaders, entrepreneurs and high-performance achievers will take to the stage next month as the Mancosa Jacaranda FM Business Breakfast returns for its fourth edition, bringing together ambitious professionals for a morning of inspiration, practical insight and meaningful conversation.

Taking place on Monday, 17 August 2026, at the Vodacom Dome, Vodacom World in Midrand, the annual event has established itself as one of Gauteng's leading business networking and leadership experiences. Hosted by Jacaranda FM in partnership with Mancosa, this year's edition is themed Legacy Speaks and will explore the decisions, values and leadership philosophies that leave a lasting impact.

Designed for entrepreneurs, executives, business owners, professionals, students and aspiring leaders alike, the event offers attendees the opportunity to learn directly from four influential South Africans whose careers span business, entrepreneurship, innovation and elite sport.

The 2026 Mancosa Jacaranda FM Business Breakfast will feature inspiring talks from:

Basetsana Kumalo | TV personality and businesswoman: Award-winning businesswoman, television personality and philanthropist Basetsana Kumalo has successfully reinvented herself from Miss South Africa into one of the country's most respected entrepreneurs and media executives. Through decades of leadership across broadcasting, entertainment, investments and philanthropy, Kumalo has become a powerful advocate for women in business and purpose-driven leadership. Basetsana will share insights on the art of reinvention. She will explore how to build a powerful personal brand, navigate diverse industries, and foster influence that spans generations.

| TV personality and businesswoman: Award-winning businesswoman, television personality and philanthropist Basetsana Kumalo has successfully reinvented herself from Miss South Africa into one of the country's most respected entrepreneurs and media executives. Through decades of leadership across broadcasting, entertainment, investments and philanthropy, Kumalo has become a powerful advocate for women in business and purpose-driven leadership. Basetsana will share insights on the art of reinvention. She will explore how to build a powerful personal brand, navigate diverse industries, and foster influence that spans generations. Bryan Habana | Springbok legend: Few South Africans understand pressure, teamwork and resilience quite like Bryan Habana. Widely regarded as one of the greatest rugby players of all time, the former Springbok wing was instrumental in South Africa's Rugby World Cup victory in 2007 and remains one of international rugby's highest try scorers. Since retiring from professional sport, Habana has successfully transitioned into business, investing in technology, entrepreneurship and leadership initiatives while mentoring the next generation of leaders. Drawing on experiences from both the rugby field and the boardroom, Habana will unpack the principles of high-performance leadership, resilience under pressure, discipline, teamwork and building a legacy that extends far beyond sporting success.

| Springbok legend: Few South Africans understand pressure, teamwork and resilience quite like Bryan Habana. Widely regarded as one of the greatest rugby players of all time, the former Springbok wing was instrumental in South Africa's Rugby World Cup victory in 2007 and remains one of international rugby's highest try scorers. Since retiring from professional sport, Habana has successfully transitioned into business, investing in technology, entrepreneurship and leadership initiatives while mentoring the next generation of leaders. Drawing on experiences from both the rugby field and the boardroom, Habana will unpack the principles of high-performance leadership, resilience under pressure, discipline, teamwork and building a legacy that extends far beyond sporting success. Pavlo Phitidis | Founder, speaker, author and business growth expert: Best known for his work advising entrepreneurs and medium-sized businesses, Phitidis has become one of the country's leading voices on business development, leadership and economic growth. His contribution will focus on practical, actionable strategies for entrepreneurs and corporate leaders who are looking to scale sustainably, lead with clarity, and ensure their business growth is rooted in a clear, purposeful vision.

| Founder, speaker, author and business growth expert: Best known for his work advising entrepreneurs and medium-sized businesses, Phitidis has become one of the country's leading voices on business development, leadership and economic growth. His contribution will focus on practical, actionable strategies for entrepreneurs and corporate leaders who are looking to scale sustainably, lead with clarity, and ensure their business growth is rooted in a clear, purposeful vision. Kimberly Taylor | Founder of Loop: As the founder of Loop, Kimberly Taylor represents a new generation of South African entrepreneurs using innovation to tackle everyday challenges. Through her entrepreneurial journey, and someone who developed app delivery technology for a number of major local brands, Taylor has demonstrated how purpose-led thinking, customer-centric innovation and bold decision-making can create businesses that deliver both commercial success and meaningful social impact. She will provide an inside look at how to leverage innovation to build businesses that don't just generate profit, but solve genuine real-world challenges, creating a tangible impact within the community.

Over the past four years, the Mancosa Jacaranda FM Business Breakfast has grown into far more than a speaker event. It has become a platform where South Africans come together to exchange ideas, build relationships and gain practical inspiration from leaders who have navigated success, setbacks and reinvention. Guests can look forward to a morning packed with powerful insights, networking, and inspiration in an environment designed to inspire action and legacy-building.

Event details:

Event name: Mancosa Jacaranda FM Business Breakfast | Legacy Speaks

Date: 17 August 2026

Time: Doors open 7.30am | Event ends 12pm

Venue: Vodacom Dome

Tickets: Available now via iTickets at https://itickets.co.za/events/486691

Ticket pricing: Single seat R600 | Table of 10 R5,500

"At Jacaranda FM, we believe feel-good conversations have the power to change perspectives, spark ideas and inspire action," says Vuyani Dombo, managing director of Jacaranda FM. "The Mancosa Jacaranda FM Business Breakfast has grown into a platform where some of South Africa's most respected leaders share not only their successes, but also the lessons, setbacks and experiences that shaped them. We're incredibly proud to once again bring together an exceptional group of speakers whose stories will leave attendees feeling inspired, empowered and ready to build their own legacy."

With world-class speakers, practical business insight and meaningful networking opportunities, the fourth Mancosa Jacaranda FM Business Breakfast promises another inspiring morning of feel-good conversation, fresh thinking and leadership that empowers attendees to build their own lasting legacy.



